/‘Instagram vs YouTube’: Where do creators earn more?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 20, 2025, 14:51 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 14:51 IST

Creators generally earn more steady income on YouTube through ads, memberships, and features. Instagram offers top brand deals but income is less predictable. Long-term stability favours YouTube, while Instagram suits creators with strong brand connections.

(Photograph: Unsplash)

Instagram Focuses on Brand Partnerships

Instagram earns creators mainly through sponsored posts and brand collaborations rather than direct payouts for views. Influencers with 500,000+ followers often command $3,000 to $10,000 per sponsored post.

(Photograph: Unsplash)

YouTube Leads in Creator Monetisation

YouTube offers more diversified earnings avenues including ad revenue, channel memberships, Super Chats, and Content ID licensing. Creators can earn between $1 to $5 per 1,000 views, with popular niches seeing up to $10 or more.

(Photograph: Unsplash)

How Revenue Models Differ

YouTube rewards long-form and evergreen content with stable ad income, whereas Instagram income depends heavily on keeping brand deals and follower engagement active. Instagram also offers subscription features for exclusive content.

(Photograph: Unsplash)

Earnings Potential for Indian Creators

Indian YouTube creators can earn ₹30,000 to ₹100,000 monthly from ad revenue alone, depending on niche and views. Instagram payouts vary widely based on brand deals, making income less predictable but sometimes lucrative.

(Photograph: Unsplash)

YouTube’s Passive Income Advantage

YouTube videos generate long-term income with views over months or years. Features like memberships and Super Chats provide additional steady revenue streams beyond ads.

(Photograph: Unsplash)

Instagram’s Quick Payouts but Variable Income

Instagram can offer high short-term returns from brand deals and affiliate marketing but lacks the multiple monetisation layers of YouTube, causing more income volatility.

(Photograph: Unsplash)

Choosing the Right Platform for You

Creators seeking long-term stable income and multiple revenue streams prefer YouTube. Those with strong personal brands in lifestyle or fashion may earn more on Instagram via sponsorships and partnerships.

