/‘Instagram vs YouTube’: Where do creators earn more?

Creators generally earn more steady income on YouTube through ads, memberships, and features. Instagram offers top brand deals but income is less predictable. Long-term stability favours YouTube, while Instagram suits creators with strong brand connections.
Instagram earns creators mainly through sponsored posts and brand collaborations rather than direct payouts for views. Influencers with 500,000+ followers often command $3,000 to $10,000 per sponsored post.
YouTube offers more diversified earnings avenues including ad revenue, channel memberships, Super Chats, and Content ID licensing. Creators can earn between $1 to $5 per 1,000 views, with popular niches seeing up to $10 or more.
YouTube rewards long-form and evergreen content with stable ad income, whereas Instagram income depends heavily on keeping brand deals and follower engagement active. Instagram also offers subscription features for exclusive content.
Indian YouTube creators can earn ₹30,000 to ₹100,000 monthly from ad revenue alone, depending on niche and views. Instagram payouts vary widely based on brand deals, making income less predictable but sometimes lucrative.
YouTube videos generate long-term income with views over months or years. Features like memberships and Super Chats provide additional steady revenue streams beyond ads.
Instagram can offer high short-term returns from brand deals and affiliate marketing but lacks the multiple monetisation layers of YouTube, causing more income volatility.
Creators seeking long-term stable income and multiple revenue streams prefer YouTube. Those with strong personal brands in lifestyle or fashion may earn more on Instagram via sponsorships and partnerships.