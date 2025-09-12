/'Inside the FBI's investigation': 7 things we know about Charlie Kirk's assassination so far

LOGIN
Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 17:59 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 17:59 IST

The assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, sent shockwaves across the US Authorities, led by the FBI, have been investigating the case intensely. While many questions remain, several key facts about the investigation have emerged.

The suspect who shot Charlie Kirk from a rooftop at Utah Valley University remains unidentified and uncaptured. The FBI continues to follow leads nationwide in an active manhunt.

Authorities have released images and video of a college-aged male as a person of interest. The suspect was reportedly wearing dark clothing, including a shirt with an American flag design.

A Mauser .30-06 bolt-action rifle, believed to be the murder weapon, was found wrapped in a towel near the scene. Forensic analysis is underway to confirm fingerprints and ballistic evidence.

The FBI released footage showing the suspect on the rooftop and fleeing toward a wooded area. Investigators are analyzing the video to determine the exact movements and escape route.

Additional forensic evidence, including shoe impressions, a forearm imprint, and a palm print, were recovered from the rooftop. These details are being studied to help identify the suspect.

The FBI announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter. Thousands of tips have already been submitted, highlighting the importance of public cooperation in solving the case.

The assassination has prompted nationwide security alerts for political events and campuses. Authorities are reviewing security protocols and emphasizing vigilance to prevent similar incidents.

