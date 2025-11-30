/'India’s first anti-drone patrol vehicle': What is Indrajaal Ranger and how does it stop drones?

As part of a significant upgrade to India’s border defence, Indrajaal Drone Defence recently announced the launch of the ‘Indrajaal Ranger’, India's first Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle (ADPV). This fully mobile, AI-enabled system is capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralising hostile drones in real time, even while on the move. By filling gaps in both border and urban airspace security, the Ranger provides protection that stationary defences cannot match. Unlike traditional vehicle-mounted systems that rely on fixed point-defence positions, the ADPV can engage threats while in motion, monitoring and neutralising drones across borders and critical corridors.