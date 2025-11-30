/'India’s first anti-drone patrol vehicle': What is Indrajaal Ranger and how does it stop drones?

Unlike traditional vehicle-mounted systems that rely on fixed point-defence positions, the ADPV can engage threats while in motion, monitoring and neutralising drones across borders and critical corridors.
As part of a significant upgrade to India’s border defence, Indrajaal Drone Defence recently announced the launch of the ‘Indrajaal Ranger’, India's first Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle (ADPV). This fully mobile, AI-enabled system is capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralising hostile drones in real time, even while on the move. By filling gaps in both border and urban airspace security, the Ranger provides protection that stationary defences cannot match. Unlike traditional vehicle-mounted systems that rely on fixed point-defence positions, the ADPV can engage threats while in motion, monitoring and neutralising drones across borders and critical corridors.
The Ranger is intended for deployment along convoy routes, forward posts, and porous border areas. Its mobility allows it to operate in locations where fixed anti-drone systems are limited or ineffective. According to the manufacturer, the vehicle extends autonomous airspace control to mobile platforms, enhancing India’s defensive coverage.
Equipped with an integrated cyber takeover unit, GNSS spoofing, RF jamming, and a spring-loaded kill switch, Ranger neutralizes rogue drones within a 4 km combat envelope, according to the official website. A spring-loaded kill switch provides a rapid and clean neutralisation method. The vehicle is capable of engaging drones within a four-kilometre combat envelope. The ADPV Indrajaal Ranger also enables 360° detection and tracking up to 8–10 km.
The AI system enables autonomous detection and tracking of rogue drones. The vehicle operates effectively while in motion, allowing continuous protection for moving convoys or patrols without compromising response time. This integration of mobility and AI constitutes a significant advancement in counter-drone technology.
Indrajaal Ranger enhances both border security and urban defence. By being fully mobile, it fills critical gaps in existing defensive networks, offering a versatile solution for areas with high drone intrusion risk. It is particularly useful in regions where rapid deployment and adaptability are essential.
Designed for rapid deployment, the Ranger can respond immediately to drone threats. Its combination of jamming, spoofing, and direct neutralisation allows operators to engage hostile drones in a controlled and precise manner, reducing potential collateral damage. According to Indrajaal's official website, from fast, low-flying racing drones to coordinated swarms and off-the-shelf quadcopters, the Ranger shuts them down before they breach the perimeter.
The launch of the Indrajaal Ranger represents a shift in India’s counter-drone strategy. By moving from stationary to mobile systems, it enables proactive defence, increases reaction speed, and extends operational reach across vulnerable zones.
The Indrajaal Ranger introduces autonomous, AI-enabled, mobile counter-drone capabilities to India for the first time. With its ability to detect, track, and neutralise hostile drones on the move, it strengthens national security by bridging gaps in conventional defensive systems and enhancing border and urban airspace control.