The Lebanese Muslim Association (LMA) refused to apologise for the confrontation. Instead, they defended their decision to invite the Prime Minister, stating that they brought him their specifically to face the community's "growing alarm and concern"
What was supposed to be a standard political photo-op turned into a massive public humiliation. On Friday morning (March 20), Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke attended Eid al-Fitr prayers at Lakemba Mosque, Australia’s largest mosque, in western Sydney. Roughly 15 minutes into the proceedings, the diplomatic facade shattered as the crowd turned directly against the nation's top leaders.
According to a report by ABC News, as a mosque leader attempted to read a statement panning Australia's involvement in the Middle East, demonstrators hijacked the event. Worshippers began loudly booing Albanese and Burke, shouting "Disgrace!" and "Shame!" Videos flooding social media show congregants actively demanding the Prime Minister's removal, repeatedly chanting "Get out of here!" and labeling both men "genocide supporters" for backing Israel's military campaigns.
The situation rapidly deteriorated on the mosque floor. Mosque officials, including Lebanese Muslim Association (LMA) secretary Gamel Kheir, desperately tried to calm the 30,000-strong crowd, pleading, "It is Eid. It is a joyful day." Amid the chaos, a 33-year-old man who aggressively charged the verbal assault was physically tackled to the ground by security, dragged out by police, and issued a formal move-on direction. Albanese was forced to make a hasty side-door exit to dodge a furious crowd waiting on the mosque steps.
In a press conference later that afternoon, a visibly defensive Albanese attempted to downplay the humiliation. He claimed the reception was "incredibly positive" and brushed off the protesters as just "a couple of hecklers in a crowd of 30,000." Crucially, Albanese deflected the anger away from Gaza, claiming without evidence that the hecklers were actually just extremists angry that his government had recently outlawed the Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir.
Albanese's defense points to a rapidly deteriorating domestic security situation. His government recently designated Hizb ut-Tahrir as a prohibited hate group under sweeping new hate speech laws. These laws were rushed through parliament following the horrific December 14 terror attack, where ISIS-inspired gunmen killed 14 people at a Jewish event on Sydney's Bondi Beach.
The Lebanese Muslim Association (LMA) refused to apologise for the confrontation. Instead, they defended their decision to invite the Prime Minister, stating that they brought him their specifically to face the community's "growing alarm and concern" over the atrocities in Gaza and the recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon. "We do not open our doors for appearances," the LMA stated, confirming they wanted the PM to hear the anger directly rather than speaking about Muslims "from a distance."
This explosion of anger didn't happen in a vacuum; it has been boiling since February. The Muslim community has been enraged ever since Albanese officially invited Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Australia to show solidarity with the Jewish community after the Bondi Beach massacre. That visit sparked massive Sydney protests resulting in 27 arrests, setting the stage for the total breakdown in relations we just witnessed at Lakemba Mosque.