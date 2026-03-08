/‘Ignited devices’ thrown near NY Mayor Mamdani’s home during anti-Muslim protest – What happened?

A man was detained after throwing “ignited devices” containing nuts and bolts near New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home during an anti-Muslim protest. Police are probing whether the devices were real explosives or hoaxes.
As far-right protesters gathered at New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s residence on Saturday (Mar 7), a man was detained by the police for throwing what the officers described as “ignited devices” near the Democrat’s home.
The incident happened during an anti-Muslim demonstration led by far-right influencer Jake Lang, where people were protesting against alleged “Islamification” and calling for an end to “public Muslim prayer”. The protest drew around 20 people and about 125 counterprotesters, the police said.
According to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the devices contained nuts, bolts and screws, along with a fuse. She added that it was not clear yet whether they were functional improvised explosives or hoax imitations. She added that there was no indication that this incident was related to the ongoing Iran war that has widened in West Asia.
Tisch described the suspect as a man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and beige cargo pants. Amir Balat, 18, was handed a device wrapped in tape and billowing smoke by another activist present at the protest. Officials said that he dropped it near a line of police before jumping over a crash barrier. It is believed that he was a counter-demonstrator. They added that the man also threw a similar device near anti-Muslim protesters and also shouted “Allahu Akbar (God is the greatest)”.
“Witnesses reported seeing flames and smoke as it travelled through the air before it struck a barrier a few feet from police officers,” Tisch told a press briefing.
“Mr Balat then... gets a second device from a man,” she added. “Mr Balat lights the device and starts running with it. He then drops the device.” Moments later, the police detained him and another man.
“The bomb squad responded and... based on a preliminary examination and X-ray imaging, the devices which were a bit smaller than a football appeared to be a jar wrapped in black tape – importantly with nuts, bolts and screws along with a hobby fuse that could be lit,” Tisch added. “We don’t yet know if they contained energetic (explosive) material,” she said.
A person was also arrested by the police for using pepper spray against counter protesters, while three others were arrested for disorderly conduct. It was believed that Mamdani was not at home during the incident, Tisch said.