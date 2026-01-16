/'Ideology, proxy wars and sectarian tensions:' Why Iran and parts of the Gulf remain divided?

Although UAE maintains a ‘good neighbor’ policy, acting as Iran's largest regional trade partner and global second-largest after China, the relationship is too complex. Disputes over three Gulf islands claimed by the United Arab Emirates: Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb, continue to be a major source of friction between the two nations. Seized by Iran in 1971, the islands are claimed by the UAE, with its position backed by the China and Gulf Cooperation Council, which has called for negotiations or adjudication at the International Court of Justice. Iran rejects this, insisting the islands are an inseparable part of its territory. Yet despite these unresolved disputes, relations have stabilised in recent years. After periods of heightened tension, the UAE restored full diplomatic ties with Iran in 2022, reopening embassies and signalling a pragmatic shift from confrontation to managed engagement.