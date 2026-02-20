Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein detail years of alleged sexual abuse, coercion and manipulation, saying promises of mentorship masked exploitation and his death denied many victims their chance for justice.
Amid the uproar over the Epstein Files, multiple survivors have come forward and shared their ordeal. They have described how the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplices manipulated them and sexually abused them. One of the survivors is Rina Oh.
Rina broke the decades-long silence and talked about what happened to her as a young woman in the late 1990s. She described how Epstein initially approached her with an offer that seemed like a scholarship and mentorship opportunity.
She claimed that Epstein told her, “I’m offering you a scholarship with no strings attached, and you never have to see me again." But later on, he repeatedly pressured her to meet him and withdrew the supposed support when she resisted.
In her testimony, Rina recounted being taken to Florida, where she says she was left without money or a way to leave. She said that a late sex offender threatened her with physical harm if she ever spoke about what happened to her.
Another Epstein survivor, Jennifer Araoz, shared her ordeal in which she said Epstein “robbed me of my youth, my identity, my innocence and my self-worth."
Chauntae Davies, one of the publicly vocal curvivors, said she was recruited to give Epstein “massages" and then was raped by him over several years. “I’ve suffered, and he has won. Every job offer… retracted because of my connection to this case - I have suffered," she said.
Courtney Wild was just 14 when she was targeted by Epstein. “Jeffrey Epstein has done nothing but manipulate our justice system," and that his death in custody had “robbed myself and all the other victims of our day in court."