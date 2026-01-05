/‘I was kidnapped’: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro pleads not guilty in US court

Nicolás Maduro pleaded not guilty to US narco-terrorism charges in New York. The ousted leader claimed he was kidnapped following a military raid in Caracas.
Ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro appeared in a Manhattan federal court on 5 January 2026. He faced a US judge just 48 hours after being captured in a stunning military raid in Caracas. The hearing marks the most significant prosecution of a foreign head of state in decades.
Maduro told the judge he was "kidnapped" by US forces during the operation on 3 January. He stated through a translator that he is a "decent man" and still the rightful president of Venezuela. The ousted leader protested his capture, calling himself a "prisoner of war" while leaving court.
The unsealed indictment charges Maduro with four counts including narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine. Prosecutors allege he led a criminal network that shipped thousands of tonnes of drugs into the United States. The charges claim he abused his authority to transport cocaine and possessed destructive devices.
Wearing a blue jail uniform and with his feet shackled, Maduro listened to the proceedings via a headset. His wife and co-defendant, Cilia Flores, also sat in the courtroom and entered a not guilty plea. The pair were transported from a Brooklyn detention centre under heavy security and armored motorcade.
Maduro is represented by Barry Pollack, the lawyer who previously secured the release of Julian Assange. The legal team is expected to challenge the legality of Maduro’s "military abduction" from sovereign territory. Defence lawyers indicated they would file voluminous pretrial documents regarding the status of the arrest.
Lawyers for both Maduro and Flores stated they would not seek bail for the defendants at this time. The judge ordered them to remain in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The next court appearance for the case has been scheduled for 17 March 2026.
The US operation has triggered intense international debate, with countries like China and Russia condemning the capture. President Donald Trump has stated the US is now "in charge" of the South American nation. The United Nations has expressed concern over the respect for international law during the military action.