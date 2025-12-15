/'I’m Jewish, but believe in Jesus': Why Rob Reiner praised Charlie Kirk’s wife just before his own death?

In a haunting resurfaced clip from Piers Morgan Uncensored, late director Rob Reiner, who was found murdered in his Brentwood home this Sunday, spoke passionately about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
When Piers Morgan asked for his reaction to Charlie Kirk’s murder, Reiner dropped his political guard completely. "Horror. Absolute horror," Reiner admitted, his voice shaking. He revealed that he had unfortunately seen the graphic video of the attack, describing it as "beyond belief." His visceral reaction serves as a reminder that before he was a partisan activist, he was a human being deeply disturbed by violence.
Reiner, often known for his sharp anti-GOP rhetoric, used the moment to draw a hard line against political violence. "I don't care what your political beliefs are. That's not acceptable," he told Morgan. He insisted that violence is "not a solution to solving problems," a statement that now rings with tragic irony as investigators probe the violent end to his own life in Brentwood.
Perhaps the most touching moment of the interview was Reiner’s admiration for Charlie Kirk’s widow. He referenced her eulogy at the memorial service, where she publicly forgave her husband's assassin. "What she said to me was beautiful," Reiner noted, calling her act of forgiveness "admirable" and “exactly right.” He added, “I’m Jewish, but believe in the teachings of Jesus and I believe in forgiveness.” It was a rare moment of a Hollywood liberal championing the grace of a conservative figure's family.
Reiner offered a glimpse into his own spiritual compass during the segment. "I'm Jewish, but I believe in the teachings of Jesus," he explained. He cited the Golden Rule, “doing unto others,” as his guiding principle. This admission bridged a massive cultural divide, showing that despite the "culture war" often associated with both Reiner and Kirk, Reiner ultimately subscribed to a philosophy of radical forgiveness.
The resurfaced clip has become a lightning rod for discussion because both men, polar opposites on the political spectrum, have now met violent ends. Reiner’s condemnation of Kirk’s murder ("That should never happen to anybody") now serves as his own unintentional eulogy. The very violence he rejected as a "solution" has now claimed him, creating a somber legacy that transcends party lines. He added, “I’m Jewish, but believe in the teachings of Jesus and I believe in forgiveness.”
The interview stands as a final testament to Reiner’s capacity for empathy. By publicly mourning a man he likely disagreed with on every policy issue, Reiner demonstrated the civility that many feel is lost in modern America. His refusal to qualify his horror ("I don't care what your beliefs are") is being shared widely as a lesson in humanity amidst the current polarized climate.
Piers Morgan, often a combatant with Reiner on gun control and politics, provided the platform for this rare moment of unity. The segment is now trending not for the debate, but for the silence, the moment the shouting stopped, and two men simply acknowledged the tragedy of a life cut short. It remains one of the last major interviews Reiner gave on the subject of political violence.