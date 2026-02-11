Based on the newly released Department of Justice documents and confirmation from US lawmakers, here is a 7-point breakdown of the identity of the "Sultan" and the context behind the disturbing email.
Republican Congressman Thomas Massie and other US officials reviewing unredacted DOJ files have identified Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem as the "Sultan" previously anonymised in Jeffrey Epstein's contact logs. Bin Sulayem is one of the most powerful business figures in the Gulf, currently serving as the Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, a global logistics giant that operates dozens of shipping terminals and free trade zones around the world, including key strategic ports in the UK, India, and Africa.
The controversy centers on an email sent by Jeffrey Epstein to Bin Sulayem on April 24, 2009, with the subject line: "where are you? are you ok I loved the torture video." For years, the recipient of this message was redacted, fueling speculation. The confirmation that it was sent to a top UAE official has raised serious questions about the nature of their relationship and what specific content Epstein was "loving" and sharing with a foreign dignitary.
While the email is vague, the timing offers a critical clue. Just two days prior, on April 22, 2009, ABC News broadcast a graphic "torture tape" involving Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the UAE royal family. The video, which sparked global outrage, showed the Sheikh beating a grain merchant with a nailed plank and running him over with a massive SUV. Epstein’s comment "I loved the torture video" was likely a reference to this breaking international news story, suggesting a shared, morbid fascination with the impunity of the Gulf elite.
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem is not just a CEO; he is a primary architect of Dubai’s modern economic landscape. Before leading DP World, he was the chairman of Nakheel, the state-owned developer responsible for creating the iconic Palm Jumeirah and "The World" artificial archipelagos. His vision helped transform Dubai from a regional trading post into a global luxury tourism and logistics hub, making him a central figure in the emirate's explosive growth in the early 2000s.
The files reveal that Bin Sulayem’s relationship with Epstein went far beyond casual acquaintance. Unlike many western CEOs who cut ties after Epstein’s 2008 prostitution conviction, Bin Sulayem maintained correspondence well into the 2010s. Emails show them discussing personal matters, with Bin Sulayem reportedly sharing photos and details of his personal life, effectively treating the disgraced financier as a confidant and business advisor long after Epstein was a registered sex offender.
The correspondence indicates that Bin Sulayem utilised Epstein’s network to further DP World’s interests. Emails show discussions regarding Somaliland, where DP World was developing the Port of Berbera. In one exchange from 2018, Bin Sulayem sent Epstein a document titled "The recognition of Somaliland, a brief history," suggesting he was seeking Epstein's geopolitical influence or advice to gain international legitimacy for the breakaway region where his company had invested millions.
Despite the explosive nature of the revelation, linking a sitting CEO of a major global maritime company to "loving" a torture video with a sex trafficker, neither Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem nor DP World has issued a public statement refuting the identification. This silence is notable given DP World's massive international footprint, including partnerships with Western governments that are now rigorously scrutinising the Epstein files for compromising connections.