/'I hope they make a deal': Trump says 'another beautiful armada' floating towards Iran: US to attack soon??

At an Iowa rally, Donald Trump said another US “armada” is moving toward Iran after deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln, urging Tehran to make a deal. As Israel warned Iran of severe retaliation, Hezbollah, Houthis and Iraqi militias threatened escalation, deepening regional tensions.
Speaking at a rally in Clive, Iowa, Trump broke into a dance as he said that another ‘armada’ is sailing towards Iran spoke about Iran. This comes after Trump deployed USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group in West Asia. “By the way, there's another beautiful armada floating beautifully toward Iran right now. So we'll see. I hope - I hope they make a deal. I hope they make a deal.” The US military, meanwhile, announced a new large-scale air exercise.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated his warning against Iran, saying the Islamic Republic will face serious consequences if it attacks Tel Aviv. "Now, it is true - the Iranian axis is trying to recover - but we will not allow it to do so. If Iran makes the grave mistake of attacking Israel, we will respond with a force Iran has never seen before.” Netanyahu’s warning is being seen as a hint of a possible US attack soon.
However, Trump's Iran stance is uniting 'Axis of Resistance' . Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels issued stern warnings to the United States as Trump moved warships to West Asia. Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem warned that “a war on Iran will ignite the region" and vowed to defend Khamenei. Houthi rebels threatened new attacks on ships traveling through the Red Sea corridor. Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi paramilitary group, has also warned of a “total war” if Iran is attacked.
Key US allies are not backing the US. Saudi Arabia ruled out the use of its airspace and territory for a potential US attack on Iran. This comes after UAE said that it will allow its airspace, territory or territorial waters to be used for any military action targeting Iran.
After the protest began in Iran, the US first supported the people of Iran, with Trump warning Tehran authorities of consequences in case of brutal crackdown. Washington then appeared to be supporting exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, but Trump did not endorse him saying he might not be able to garner ground support. The US then hinted at a strike on Tehran but stopped amid ‘dire consequences’ warning from Russia. Trump made a major U-turn and said that Iran will not be holding execution of protesters and so he won't be taking action against the regime. He also fanned regime change talks by saying “It's time to look for new leadership in Iran.” However, he has now said that Iran wants a deal.
Tensions between the United States and Iran began after US backed protests in Iran. Trump has warned of potential military strikes if the Iranian government continues its violent crackdown on anti-government protesters. Tehran has placed its armed forces on high alert and warned of a "comprehensive and regret-inducing response" to any US or Israeli attack