/'I hope they make a deal': Trump says 'another beautiful armada' floating towards Iran: US to attack soon??

After the protest began in Iran, the US first supported the people of Iran, with Trump warning Tehran authorities of consequences in case of brutal crackdown. Washington then appeared to be supporting exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, but Trump did not endorse him saying he might not be able to garner ground support. The US then hinted at a strike on Tehran but stopped amid ‘dire consequences’ warning from Russia. Trump made a major U-turn and said that Iran will not be holding execution of protesters and so he won't be taking action against the regime. He also fanned regime change talks by saying “It's time to look for new leadership in Iran.” However, he has now said that Iran wants a deal.