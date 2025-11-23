/'I don't worship Donald Trump' to 'won't be bullied': 5 EXPLOSIVE statements by MGT against US president before MAGA fallout

Trump, after her resignation said that "Marjorie went BAD". “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits’.”

“Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her,” Trump added.

“For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD."