/'I don't worship Donald Trump' to 'won't be bullied': 5 EXPLOSIVE statements by MGT against US president before MAGA fallout

'I don't worship Donald Trump' to 'won't be bullied': 5 EXPLOSIVE statements by MTG against US president before MAGA fallout

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Nov 23, 2025, 24:16 IST | Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 24:21 IST

Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene quits Congress
1 / 7

Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG), a former staunch ally of Donald Trump, has resigned from US Congress days after disagreements with the US president

What were her disagreements with Trump
2 / 7

From Jeffrey Epstein Files to deportation to wars, MTG had several disagreements with Trump in the past few days. Here's are top 5 explosive remarks she issued against Trump

On Epstein Files
3 / 7

Greene criticized the Trump administration's initial efforts to block the "Epstein Transparency Act," and declared, "I refuse to be a battered wife in this marriage of convenience".

On Trump's 'traitor' jibe
4 / 7

After Trump called Greene a "traitor," she pushed back, saying, "I was called a traitor by a man that I fought for five, no, actually, six years for, and I gave him my loyalty for free". She also said, “I don't worship or serve Donald Trump. I worship God, Jesus is my savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people. I won’t be bullied by lies — not even from a president.”

On Foreign Wars
5 / 7

Greene was frustrated when the US bombed Iranian nuclear facilities, feeling it was a "bait and switch" from Trump's "America First" promises. She commented, “Six months in, and here we are turning back on the campaign promises and we bombed Iran on behalf of Israel”.

On hosting Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
6 / 7

She criticized Trump's decision to host the Syrian president in the White House, saying, "I am against bringing any foreign leader that is a terrorist or oversees killing innocent people into our country and into the Oval Office".

'Marjorie went BAD': Trump
7 / 7

Trump, after her resignation said that "Marjorie went BAD". “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits’.”

“Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her,” Trump added.

“For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD."

