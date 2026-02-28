/'Hypersonic': Can Iran attack Washington DC in retaliation with its ballistic missiles?

Even if Iran were to suddenly unveil an untested ICBM capability, the US mainland is shielded by the Ground-based Midcourse Defence (GMD) system. Headquartered in Alaska and California, this multi-billion-dollar network of early-warning radars and kinetic interceptors is specifically designed to track and destroy incoming intercontinental ballistic missiles in space before they re-enter the atmosphere. While designed primarily with North Korea in mind, the system serves as the ultimate backstop against any rogue long-range launch from the Middle East.



So the short and definitive answer is no. As of early 2026, Iran does not possess the military capability to strike the continental United States directly from Iranian soil. Despite possessing the largest and most diverse missile arsenal in the Middle East, Iran currently has no fielded weapon system capable of traversing that distance.