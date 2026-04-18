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‘Hungry all the time’? US Navy calls USS Abraham Lincoln, USS Tripoli food shortage claims ‘fake news’

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Apr 18, 2026, 07:56 IST | Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 07:56 IST

US Navy rejects reports of food shortages on USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli as crew complaints and logistics questions surface

Inside the row: Food shortage claims rock US Navy deployment
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(Photograph: AFP)

Inside the row: Food shortage claims rock US Navy deployment

Reports from sailors aboard USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli sparked controversy after claims of food shortages and poor meal quality surfaced during the Middle East deployment. Crew members allegedly described being “hungry all the time,” raising concerns about supply chain disruptions. The issue quickly gained traction online, putting pressure on the US Navy to clarify conditions aboard its deployed warships.

Pentagon pushback: 'No food shortage', says Pete Hegseth
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(Photograph: AFP)

Pentagon pushback: 'No food shortage', says Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth dismissed the allegations, calling reports of shortages 'false'. He said both USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli have sufficient food supplies, with nutritionally balanced meals provided to all personnel. Emphasising troop welfare, he reiterated that the Navy ensures proper portioning and health standards, countering viral claims circulating across social media platforms.

‘Hungry all the time’: What sailors allegedly reported
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(Photograph: AFP)

‘Hungry all the time’: What sailors allegedly reported

Despite official denial, reports cited sailors claiming persistent hunger and dissatisfaction with food quality. Some alleged reduced portions and repetitive meals, pointing to logistical delays in supplies. These accounts, though unverified, fueled public debate about conditions aboard deployed ships, especially during extended missions in high-tension operational zones.

Operation Epic Fury: High-stakes deployment in the Middle East
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(Photograph: AFP)

Operation Epic Fury: High-stakes deployment in the Middle East

The controversy unfolds amid Operation Epic Fury, a significant US military deployment in the Middle East. Sustaining warships in such environments requires complex logistics, including continuous food supply chains. The Navy highlighted its “unmatched logistics capability,” asserting that operational demands may lead to routine menu adjustments but not shortages.

Mail halt, supply delays: The logistics challenge explained
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(Photograph: AFP)

Mail halt, supply delays: The logistics challenge explained

The Navy acknowledged a temporary halt on incoming mail and personal packages due to combat operations, later lifted. While officials maintain food supply remains unaffected, critics link such disruptions to broader logistical challenges. Military deployments often face unpredictable delays, making supply chain resilience a key issue in sustaining morale and readiness.

Narrative battle: Social media claims vs official assurances
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(Photograph: AFP)

Narrative battle: Social media claims vs official assurances

The episode highlights a growing gap between on-ground accounts and official statements in modern warfare narratives. Social media amplified sailor complaints, while the Navy issued strong denials to maintain confidence. As scrutiny increases, the debate underscores how information, perception, and morale are becoming as critical as logistics in military operations.

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