‘Hundreds more’ agents in Minneapolis? Trump administration doubles down after fatal ICE shooting sparks nationwide protests

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jan 12, 2026, 12:11 IST | Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 12:11 IST

The Trump administration has ordered hundreds more federal agents to Minneapolis after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good as DHS continues its “largest immigration operation”. The killing has sparked nationwide protests and political backlash.

‘Largest immigration operation’
‘Largest immigration operation’

US President Donald Trump’s administration has ordered hundreds more federal agents to Minneapolis as the Department of Homeland Security carries out what it describes as the “largest immigration operation ever.”

Minnesota ICE killing
Minnesota ICE killing

This comes days after 37-year-old Minnesota resident Renee Nicole Good was “shot in the face” by an ICE agent in what the DHS described as a response to “an act of domestic terrorism”. The killing has triggered nationwide protests against Trump’s administration and ICE.

‘Hundreds more’ agents in Minneapolis
‘Hundreds more’ agents in Minneapolis

“We’re sending more officers today and tomorrow,” Noem told Fox News in an interview. “There will be hundreds more in order to allow our ICE and our Border Patrol individuals that are working in Minneapolis to do so safely.”

Noem justifies the Minneapolis ICE killing
Noem justifies the Minneapolis ICE killing

Noem also reiterated her claim that Good’s actions in the Midwestern city amounted to “domestic terrorism”, adding that the agent acted in self-defence when he shot Good in her car.

Democrats condemn ICE killing
Democrats condemn ICE killing

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have expressed strong criticism, saying that the viral footage from the scene shows Good’s vehicle turning away from the agent and posing no threat to his life.

Noem defends Trump’s immigration crackdown
Noem defends Trump’s immigration crackdown

Despite being pressed on how she could make such a definitive statement when the investigation into the incident had just begun, Noem told CNN, “Why are we arguing with a president who’s working to keep people safe?”

Trump calls Good ‘violent’ and ‘disrespectful’
Trump calls Good ‘violent’ and ‘disrespectful’

Trump has justified the killing of the woman protester, saying that she was “violent” and “very, very disrespectful to law enforcement.” He added, “These are professional agitators, and law enforcement should not be put in a position where they have to put up with this stuff.”

Minneapolis protests
Minneapolis protests

On Sunday (Jan 11), clashes erupted once again between federal agents and protesters in Minneapolis, with officers seen using pepper spray against protesters holding signs outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

Nationwide demonstrations
Nationwide demonstrations

Since the shooting, thousands have taken to the streets to hold peaceful demonstrations in several cities across the country. The protesters have demanded a full investigation into the fatal shooting that happened last week.

Noem accuses Democrats of fueling violence
Noem accuses Democrats of fueling violence

Noem has accused Democrats of fueling violence against immigration officers. “They’ve inflamed the public. They’ve encouraged the kind of destruction and violence that we’ve seen in Minneapolis the last several days,” she said.

