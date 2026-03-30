/‘Honour to US Marines’: What is USS Tripoli named after?

The $3.4 billion USS Tripoli is named after the 1805 Battle of Derna during the First Barbary War. It honours the first overseas victory of the US Marine Corps, where eight Marines and a mercenary army captured a key fortress in present-day Libya.
The USS Tripoli is the third United States Navy ship to bear this historic name. It directly honours the Battle of Derna, fought in present-day Libya during the First Barbary War in 1805.
The conflict erupted when the Barbary States demanded exorbitant tribute payments to stop pirate attacks on American merchant vessels. In response, the US government dispatched a small military detachment to overthrow the hostile ruler of Tripoli.
US Army General William Eaton and Marine First Lieutenant Presley O'Bannon led a gruelling 600-mile march across the desert from Alexandria, Egypt. Their polyglot force included just eight US Marines alongside roughly 370 Arab and Greek mercenaries.
On 27 April 1805, this vastly outnumbered mercenary army stormed the Tripolitan fortress city of Derna. Supported by naval gunfire from three US warships, the Marines successfully captured the city and repelled heavy enemy counterattacks.
Following the victory, the local Ottoman viceroy presented Lieutenant O'Bannon with a ceremonial Mameluke sword. To this day, the United States Marine Corps requires all its officers to carry a replica of this specific curved blade in dress uniform.
The Battle of Derna became the first recorded land battle fought by the United States on foreign soil. The sheer bravery displayed during the siege was immortalised in the iconic opening line of the Marines' Hymn.
Today, the 45,000-ton USS Tripoli carries on this aggressive expeditionary spirit. Housing up to 20 F-35B stealth fighters and 1,687 combat-ready Marines, the modern $3.4 billion warship remains a devastating symbol of American power projection.