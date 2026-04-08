'His mental faculties are collapsing', 'deeply flawed man' and more: American lawmakers shocked at Trump's extreme remarks

Americans are shocked to see their president issue a threat of wiping out an entire civilisation. Lawmakers have not only called for his removal, but have made statements calling the whole thing “insane" and that the president has lost it.
Calls to invoke the 25th Amendment have strengthened in political circles after Donald Trump spewed a bunch of shocking words against Iran after his "Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards" remark. On Tuesday, Trump said a "whole civilization will die" if Iran does not reach a deal soon. His remark shocked lawmakers in the country who are now calling to remove Trump as president using constitutional methods.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., posted to X on Tuesday, "This is a threat of genocide and merits removal from office. The President’s mental faculties are collapsing and cannot be trusted." She added, "To every individual in the President’s chain of command: You have a duty to refuse illegal orders. That includes carrying out this threat."
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called Trump "an extremely sick person" in a post on X. He wrote, "Each Republican who refuses to join us in voting against this wanton war of choice owns every consequence of whatever the hell this is." In another post, he wrote, "I’m glad Trump backed off and is desperately searching for any sort of exit ramp from his ridiculous bluster."
Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar also called for Trump to be impeached following his threats to Iran. Calling him "sickeningly evil", Omar wrote on X, "Donald Trump must be impeached," she said. "When will it be enough for my Republican colleagues to grow spines and remove him from office?"
Sen. Amy Klobuchar called Trump's threat "insane." She wrote, "He is openly threatening massive escalation in Iran. Congress needs to immediately vote to put a stop to this. It is a constitutional duty to vote on war powers and both sides should demand this."
Rep. Angie Craig termed Trump's "wipe out entire civilisation "beyond the pale-even for him." She called on to remove his from the position. "No Democrat or Republican in elected office should normalize this type of threat much less potential action by an American president. It’s time to remove this deeply flawed man from the presidency."
Earlier, after Trump ranted about the Strait of Hormuz, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy wrote on X: “If I were in Trump’s Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment.” MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan also called his Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment. "An Easter message from the president which should really force the VP and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment," he wrote on X.
Trump threatened to blast power plants and bridges in Iran, writing, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP." He set the deadline for 8 pm ET Tuesday. In another post, he wrote, "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" if Iran does not reach a deal.