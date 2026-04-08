'His mental faculties are collapsing', 'deeply flawed man' and more: American lawmakers shocked at Trump's extreme remarks

Trump threatened to blast power plants and bridges in Iran, writing, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP." He set the deadline for 8 pm ET Tuesday. In another post, he wrote, "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" if Iran does not reach a deal.