Published: Apr 09, 2026, 03:30 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 03:30 IST
The USS Abraham Lincoln fights a relentless daily battle against saltwater rust. Crews use heavy labour and sealants to protect the aircraft carrier's hull and nuclear reactors from deep decay.
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
100,000-Tonne Steel Hull
The USS Abraham Lincoln is constructed from tens of thousands of tonnes of high-tensile steel. High salinity and humidity easily penetrate the lower decks, threatening the metal. Crews must constantly chip away rust to prevent rapid degradation of the hull.
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
50-Year Service Lifespan
Aircraft carriers are engineered to operate for half a century on the open ocean. Achieving this lifespan requires aggressive preventative maintenance deep inside the internal bulkheads. Catching corrosion early keeps the warship afloat and combat-ready for its full duration.
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Two Nuclear Reactors Protected
The deepest sections of the carrier house two Westinghouse A4W nuclear reactors. Protecting these critical engineering spaces from moisture and saltwater seepage is an absolute necessity. Sailors use heavy-duty epoxy sealants to keep rust far away from these power plants.
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)
4,500 Sailors Onboard
very day, the 4,500 sailors deployed aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln contribute to preserving the vessel. Keeping the ship free of rust is a collective effort that demands constant vigilance. Preventative maintenance guarantees the carrier can safely project power without structural failures.
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)
4,800 Man-Hours Saved
During refit periods, dedicated teams work efficiently to remove hardened rust from catapult troughs and lower decks. In one major overhaul, the USS Abraham Lincoln crew saved 4,800 hours of shipyard labour. This manual chipping saves the Navy hundreds of thousands of dollars.
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
$480,000 Savings Achieved
Fighting rust efficiently directly impacts the military budget. By aggressively tackling corrosion and removing old infrastructure themselves, the crew once saved the Navy $480,000 during an overhaul. Proactive rust control ensures funds are not wasted on preventable decay.
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
18 Tonnes Steel Sheathing
Removing decades of hardened grit from the ship's infrastructure is a massive undertaking. Maintenance teams often remove up to 18 tonnes of steel sheathing and insulation to inspect for structural decay. This deep deck maintenance eliminates hidden rust before it compromises safety.