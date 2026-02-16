Financial records indicate Epstein was the top contributor of Hasty Pudding Theatricals, one of Harvard’s oldest and elite student societies known for theatrical productions and influential alumni.
Newly surfaced records show that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continued donating to a prominent student organisation at Harvard University for several years after his 2008 conviction. The disclosures have intensified scrutiny of how Epstein retained access to elite academic and social institutions despite his criminal record.
Financial records indicate Epstein was the top contributor of Hasty Pudding Theatricals, one of Harvard’s oldest and elite student societies known for theatrical productions and influential alumni. Donations reportedly continued for years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution in Florida. The contributions highlight how his philanthropic activity persisted during a period when his status as a registered sex offender was already public knowledge. For years, the sex-offender was able to fill a table with 'girls' at an annual gala that featured celebrities, billionaires and cultural luminaries.
According to Bloomberg, annual donations of at least $50,000 by Jeffrey Epstein to the Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770 qualified him for the title of 'Guardian of the Sphinx' at the Order of the Golden Sphinx galas held in New York City between at least 2013 and 2019. His final invitation was issued just months before he faced federal sex-trafficking charges and later died in a Manhattan jail. Documents released by the US Department of Justice, including emails sent by an assistant, suggest Epstein frequently filled his gala table with female acquaintances.
In a 2015 message, Epstein’s assistant wrote: “Hello girls! Jeffrey would like you all to attend the Hasty Pudding Gala on April 13 at the The Plaza Hotel.” The message continued, “Let me know if you can go and who else we can invite to make the 10 (with JE approval of course ;)”. The correspondence indicates Epstein maintained informal and direct engagement with individuals connected to elite academic social networks. In fact, to one invitee, the convicted sex-offender's assistant persuaded a chance to 'wear a fancy dress and shoes!'
The revelations form part of extensive document releases by the US Department of Justice following congressional demands for transparency in the Epstein investigation. Officials, including Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche, stated that individuals appearing in the records were not automatically implicated in wrongdoing, emphasising that many references reflected Epstein’s broad contact network.
Authorities reviewed roughly six million pages of investigative records and ultimately released more than 3.5 million pages under transparency requirements. Certain material remained withheld due to attorney-client privilege, legal work-product protections and privacy safeguards protecting victims’ identities. The large volume of material has continued to reveal details about Epstein’s interactions across business, academic and social spheres.
A list of roughly 300 politicians, business leaders and public figures whose names appear in records tied to the convicted sex offender, was released by the DOJ. It includes current and former political leaders, celebrities, and business figures. Among those referenced are Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Prince Harry, Woody Allen, Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg, Bruce Springsteen, Elon Musk, Pope John Paul II, Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries and Beyoncé, among others.