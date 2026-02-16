According to Bloomberg, annual donations of at least $50,000 by Jeffrey Epstein to the Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770 qualified him for the title of 'Guardian of the Sphinx' at the Order of the Golden Sphinx galas held in New York City between at least 2013 and 2019. His final invitation was issued just months before he faced federal sex-trafficking charges and later died in a Manhattan jail. Documents released by the US Department of Justice, including emails sent by an assistant, suggest Epstein frequently filled his gala table with female acquaintances.

