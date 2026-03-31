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'Heavy lifting': How the giant elevators on the USS Abraham Lincoln move 30-ton jets

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 31, 2026, 21:53 IST | Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 21:53 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln uses four heavy-duty elevators to lift 30-tonne combat jets to its flight deck. Operating at 100 feet per minute, these mechanical lifts ensure continuous naval operations.

4 massive aircraft lifts
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(Photograph: US Naval Institute)

4 massive aircraft lifts

The USS Abraham Lincoln uses four large elevators to transport aircraft between the internal hangar bay and the active flight deck. These mechanical systems maintain a steady supply of fighters during maritime operations. Their specific placement on the hull prevents operational delays.100 feet per minute

Lifts 30-tonne combat jets
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(Photograph: AFP)

Lifts 30-tonne combat jets

Naval aviation requires heavy lifting, and these platforms can safely raise multiple 30-tonne fighter aircraft at the same time. The systems easily manage the structural weight of fully loaded combat jets without exceeding the elevator limit. This process ensures aeroplanes reach the upper deck armed and ready for immediate deployment.

100 feet per minute
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

100 feet per minute

These military elevators travel vertically at a steady operational speed of up to 100 feet per minute. The lifting mechanism relies on a network of heavy-duty steel cables, pulleys, and hydraulics. This swift mechanical movement allows the deck crew to maintain continuous flight schedules.

130,000 lbs lifting capacity
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

130,000 lbs lifting capacity

Each elevator has a maximum safe working load of 130,000 lbs, enabling sailors to move aircraft and towing tractors together. This payload capacity guarantees that the heaviest aviation assets transfer securely. Built-in failsafes automatically lock the platform in place if primary cables malfunction.

Equal to 2 lots
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Equal to 2 lots

A single elevator provides a surface area roughly equal to two average city lots to accommodate wide wingspans. The platforms overhang the ship's hull, which preserves interior space while providing a large staging area. Perimeter safety nets protect deck personnel from falling into the ocean.

4.5 acres flight deck
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

4.5 acres flight deck

pon reaching the top level, aircraft enter a 4.5-acre flight deck that functions as a highly coordinated military airport. Aviation crews immediately tow the jets to the steam catapults for their scheduled launch. The mechanical sync between the hangar lifts and the top deck dictates the mission pace.

90 combat aircraft onboard
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

90 combat aircraft onboard

The Nimitz-class carrier supports a total capacity of up to 90 fixed-wing aeroplanes and helicopters during standard deployments. Managing such a large air wing requires the reliable operation of these four main elevators. They function as the primary logistics link for the nuclear-powered vessel.

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