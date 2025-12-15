LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell confirmed investigation into deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner, with Nick Reiner arrested and booked for murder, held on $4 million bail.
Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell provided the first official LAPD response to the investigation into the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner. Speaking at a press conference, McDonnell addressed the media regarding the case being handled by LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division. His statement marked the department's formal acknowledgement of the investigation and provided key details about custody and charges in the case.
Chief McDonnell began his statement by expressing official condolences, saying: "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the Reiners, a tragic incident." This opening statement set a respectful tone for addressing the serious investigation. McDonnell acknowledged the tragedy whilst maintaining professional focus on the police department's role in investigating the deaths. The department's formal expression of sympathy underscored the gravity of the case.
Chief McDonnell provided specific timing details, stating: "Yesterday on December 14th, about 3:40 in the afternoon, LAPD responded to a residence." The residence was located in the West Los Angeles Division. At the scene, officers discovered two deceased adults, a male and female. The specific location was the residence of Rob and Michele Reiner. The quick emergency response indicated the incident was reported promptly to authorities.
Chief McDonnell confirmed: "Through the night working with the coroner's office, they were able to identify them definitively as Rob and Michele Reiner." The identification process involved professional examination by the coroner's office working throughout the overnight period. This definitive identification allowed for official confirmation of the victims' identities in the investigation. The coroner's involvement ensured proper protocols were followed in victim identification procedures.
Chief McDonnell stated: "We have our Robbery Homicide Division handling the investigation, they worked throughout the night on this case." The Robbery Homicide Division represents LAPD's specialised unit for handling complex criminal investigations. Their involvement from the initial discovery demonstrated the serious nature of the case. Working continuously overnight indicated the urgency and resources dedicated to the investigation.
Chief McDonnell revealed: "We were able to take into custody Nick Reiner, a suspect in this case." This marked the first official LAPD confirmation of Nick Reiner's arrest in connection with the investigation. The quick apprehension of a suspect whilst investigations proceeded overnight showed coordinated police response. McDonnell's characterisation as "a suspect" reflected the status at time of his statement.
Chief McDonnell stated: "He was subsequently booked for murder and is being held on $4 million bail." The booking for murder charges represented the serious nature of the allegations. The substantial $4 million bail amount reflected the severity of charges being pursued. The formal booking process followed arrest and initial custody procedures within LAPD's protocols.
Following arrest and questioning by detectives, Nick Reiner was transferred to the Los Angeles County jail system for formal booking. The booking process included recording charges, establishing bail amounts and transferring custody from LAPD to the Sheriff's Department. This procedural transition marked the formal entry into the criminal justice system for the suspect. Bail commissioners determined the $4 million bail amount during this booking process.
Chief McDonnell acknowledged: "The information at this stage is still limited, but I'll share what we can." This statement reflected the preliminary nature of the investigation. Chief McDonnell explained that full details could not be disclosed whilst investigation was ongoing. Such constraints are typical in active investigations to protect investigative integrity and avoid compromising potential prosecution.
When asked about search warrants, Chief McDonnell explained: "We use search warrants to be able to further our investigation, as you know, on all of these cases." Search warrants represent standard investigative tools utilised to gather evidence. McDonnell indicated that warrants would be employed to ensure thorough investigation of the case. Such procedures help establish solid evidence for potential prosecution.
Chief McDonnell stated: "I wouldn't be in a position to talk specifically about what the object of the search warrant was." This reflected legal constraints on disclosing details of active investigations. Specifics of search warrants, their targets and findings are typically kept confidential during ongoing proceedings. Such confidentiality protects investigation integrity and avoids compromising potential legal proceedings.
Chief McDonnell explained: "It's a critical piece of our investigations to be able to ensure down the road of prosecution." Search warrants help gather admissible evidence for potential criminal prosecution. The evidence collected through properly executed warrants becomes crucial in building prosecution cases. McDonnell's statement emphasised the forward-looking prosecutorial strategy guiding investigation decisions.
LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division handles the most serious criminal investigations in the department. The unit brings specialised expertise to homicide cases involving complex circumstances. Their assignment to the Reiner case reflected its serious nature and complexity. Such specialised divisions maintain dedicated staff trained in advanced investigative techniques for homicide cases.
The initial emergency response occurred through LAPD's West Los Angeles Division. Officers responding to the residence call discovered the deceased individuals. The division's initial response triggered the broader investigation involving the Robbery Homicide Division. Professional emergency response protocols ensured proper scene management and preservation of evidence.
Chief McDonnell concluded with acknowledgement of the tragedy's gravity. The investigation remains active with the Robbery Homicide Division continuing evidence gathering and witness interviews. Legal proceedings will advance through the court system as charges are prosecuted. Public information from authorities will likely remain limited until judicial proceedings progress further.