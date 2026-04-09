Haze Gray marine paint protects the USS Abraham Lincoln's 100,000-tonne steel superstructure and freeboard from saltwater corrosion. Applied strictly above the waterline, the low-visibility polysiloxane coating prevents rust while acting as vital tactical camouflage.
The USS Abraham Lincoln displaces over 100,000 tonnes, requiring massive amounts of protective coating to prevent structural decay. Saltwater aggressively attacks exposed steel, making high-grade marine paint the absolute first line of defence. Without this barrier, the warship would rust rapidly in open oceans.
The US Navy uses a specific colour formulation known as Haze Gray #26270 for the vertical surfaces of its ships. This exact shade helps the vessel blend into the horizon during foggy or hazy weather conditions. It greatly reduces visibility to surface observers, adding a tactical layer of camouflage.
Painters apply these specialized marine coatings at a precise wet film thickness of 2 to 6 mils per coat. This controlled application ensures a uniform barrier against moisture, chlorides, and harsh ocean chemicals. It perfectly balances flexibility with durability, preventing the paint from cracking under stress.
Modern marine paints often utilize polysiloxane technology, offering superior colour retention and chemical resistance. These 1-component systems cure upon contact with ambient moisture, completely eliminating the need to mix complex chemicals. This makes touch-up maintenance at sea much safer and more efficient for the crew.
The primary function of Haze Gray paint is to perfectly seal the topside freeboard and massive superstructure of the 1,092-foot carrier. Applied strictly above the waterline, it completely blocks direct moisture contact from the open air. This prevents the oxidation process that destroys marine-grade steel, extending the warship's operational lifespan.
Advanced marine coatings are manufactured with volatile organic compound (VOC) levels strictly below 250 grammes per litre. This specific formulation massively reduces the emission of hazardous air pollutants during large-scale shipyard operations. It actively creates a safer breathing environment for maintenance crews working on the vessel.
As the USS Abraham Lincoln travels at speeds exceeding 30 knots, the ship's topside faces intense wind shear, severe UV radiation, and constant saltwater spray. The heavy-duty Haze Gray paint adheres firmly to primed steel, actively resisting peeling and blistering under the harsh elements. This highly resilient finish ensures the warship remains combat-ready during long deployments.