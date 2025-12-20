/'Have a female for him': DOJ releases Epstein files with call recordings, photos, videos and much more

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a blistering statement minutes after the release, condemning the Department of Justice for lack of transparency.
The most chilling text discovery in the release is a set of phone message logs from November 8, 2004, and January 2005. A caller, whose name remains redacted, left two identical, explicitly transactional messages for Epstein: “I have a Female for him.” These raw notes provide a glimpse into the day-to-day operations of Epstein's trafficking network, written down casually by staff years ago.
Visual evidence in the files includes several photographs of former President Bill Clinton. The most controversial is a candid image showing Clinton reclining in a hot tub. Crucially, the person seated next to him has had their face blacked out by DOJ censors, fuelling immediate speculation about the identity of the individual sharing such an intimate space with the former President.
Former President Donald Trump appears in the initial tranche, though less frequently than others. The files contain an image showing an "array of photos" in which Trump is seen posing with various women. Unlike the Clinton images, early reports suggest these appear to be from social events, but their inclusion in Epstein's personal investigative files links him visually to the social circle.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a blistering statement minutes after the release, condemning the Department of Justice for lack of transparency. He specifically noted that "simply releasing a mountain of blacked out pages violates the spirit of transparency." Schumer highlighted one specific document where all 119 pages were completely redacted, demanding an immediate explanation.
The release has triggered a legal countdown. Under the statute that required these files to be made public, the Department of Justice is legally obligated to submit a report to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees within 15 days. This report must detail the specific legal basis for every redaction made, setting up a potential showdown between Congress and the DOJ if the reasons are deemed insufficient.
Beyond the political figures, the "Epstein Library" contains a large volume of undated, uncaptioned photographs featuring global icons. Among them are images of music legends Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger pictured with Epstein. While their presence in photos does not allege a crime, it further illustrates the immense reach Epstein had into the highest echelons of pop culture.
Despite the frenzy, initial reviews by major outlets like the New York Times indicate that the unredacted portions have not yet disclosed major new revelations regarding criminal co-conspirators. The vast majority of sensitive case files, specifically those connected to Epstein's multiple female victims, remain heavily redacted, meaning the "smoking guns" regarding other participants may still be hidden behind the black bars.