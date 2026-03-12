‘Harsher reply than Pakistan’: Did India warn Iran after Hormuz tanker attacks? FACT CHECK

LOGIN
  'Harsher reply than Pakistan': Did India warn Iran after Hormuz tanker attacks? FACTCHECK

A viral claim suggests India warned Iran of a “harsher reply than Pakistan” after attacks on crude vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. A fact check examines whether New Delhi issued such a threat, the context of the tanker attacks, and what official statements actually say.

India's External Affairs Ministry (MEA) on Thursday (Mar 12) factchecked viral claims that India allegedly warned Iran for the first time after Tehran's attack on several ship in the Strait of Hormuz. The MEA Factcheck page claimed that it is NOT TRUE and Indian government has not issued any warning to Iran.

The viral claim shows a video of Indian MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal saying, "There should be no doubt that India will first confirm that Iran is involved in doing such attacks & if confirmed, Iran will get a reply harsher than Pakistan. India does not endorse terrorism & Iran will not be spared for any act of aggression towards India." The video was shared by a user on X named 'Rimland Intelligence'. The video so far has approximately 40k views.

The MEA said that the video is 'deepfake.' "This is an AI generated video intended to spread disinformation! Please stay alert against such fake videos and content on social media," MEA stated in a post on X.

When WION checked the X handle 'Rimland Intelligence' that shared the deepfake video, it found that the handle is based in Pakistan and has changed its username at least 13 times since December 2025. The handle was made in July 2021 and it bought a verified handle tag in March 2026.

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday (March 10). This was the third phone call between the two leaders since the war began on Feb 28. In the latest conversation, Jaishankar and Araghchi spoke about the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, MEA confirmed. On Mar 12, first Indian crude vessel reached Mumbai port after passing through Strait of Hormuz.

