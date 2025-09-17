/'Happy Birthday Narendra Modi': 10 fascinating facts about the Indian Prime Minister

As he turns 75, Modi and his party are increasingly framing the future in long-term terms. One of the themes tied to his 75th birthday celebrations is “Viksit Bharat @ 2047” a roadmap to take India to developed-nation status by the centenary of independence. Many of the programmes being launched now are being pitched as laying the foundation for this future: in health, infrastructure, education, environmental sustainability. It suggests that Modi is focused not only on legacy, but on putting in place systems that can endure beyond his own term.