/'Had a call with him': Here's what Trump asked Venezuela's President a week before his capture

President Trump, during an interview with Fox News, revealed a stunning diplomatic prelude to the attack: he personally contacted Nicolás Maduro exactly one week ago to offer a surrender deal. In the interview, Trump stated, "I spoke to Maduro a week ago. He told Maduro 'You have to give up. You have to surrender...'". The President confirmed that Maduro "wasn't willing to" accept the terms, a refusal that effectively ended negotiations and greenlit the military extraction operation.
The preparation for this raid was unprecedented in its scale. Trump disclosed that US forces did not just study the target; they physically cloned it. He explained, "They actually built a house which was identical to the one they went into... everything they practiced". This mirrors the famous training for the Bin Laden raid, indicating that special operators spent weeks running drills in a full-scale mock-up to memorise every corner before landing in Caracas.
The level of US intelligence described by the President was absolute. He noted that the replica included specific, high-security details like "all the safes, all the steel all over the place". This confirms the US knew the exact location of the regime's fortified panic rooms ("steel") and financial caches ("safes"), suggesting they had architectural blueprints or deep human intelligence from inside Maduro's inner circle.
President Trump confirmed he personally supervised the operation as it happened, likely via live drone or body-cam feeds. He stated, "I was able to watch it in real time, and I watched every aspect of it". His involvement went beyond giving the order; he witnessed the execution frame-by-frame, ensuring the mission adhered to the "capture" mandate he had set.
The President’s description reveals that Maduro was not living in a standard home, but a hardened bunker. The phrase "steel all over the place" implies the residence was reinforced against airstrikes and ground assaults. The fact that the US team practiced on an "identical" steel-reinforced structure proves they deployed with specialised heavy breaching tools specifically designed to cut through this armour.
Donald Trump described the execution of the raid as flawless. He told Fox News, "I've never seen anything like this... It was amazing to see the professionalism, the quality of leadership". This high praise suggests a surgically clean extraction by Tier-1 operators (likely Delta Force or SEAL Team 6) who managed to neutralise a fortified target without the chaotic fallout usually seen in coups.
This verifies that the mission was a "clean sweep," securing both the political dictator and his wife, Cilia Flores, ensuring the regime could not regroup under her leadership.