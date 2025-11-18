LOGIN
‘Gun on the Flag?’: Why only one nation chose the AK-47 as its symbol

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 18, 2025, 19:29 IST | Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 19:29 IST

Mozambique is the only country to feature an AK-47 on its flag. The weapon, crossed with a hoe and set beneath a star, symbolises armed resistance, agriculture, education, and the nation’s ideals. The flag reflects Mozambique’s history and hope for the future.

Mozambique’s Flag: Unique and Striking
1 / 6
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Mozambique’s Flag: Unique and Striking

Adopted in 1983, Mozambique’s flag is the only national flag to feature a modern firearm - the AK-47. It appears crossed with a hoe, symbolising defence and agriculture, over an open book and beneath a red star.

Symbol of Armed Resistance
2 / 6
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Symbol of Armed Resistance

The AK-47 represents Mozambique’s war for independence from Portuguese colonial rule, during which it was widely used by liberation fighters. The weapon emphasises defence and the willingness to protect freedom.

The Hoe: Agriculture and Prosperity
3 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The Hoe: Agriculture and Prosperity

Alongside the AK-47, the hoe symbolises Mozambique’s rich agricultural industry and the importance of farming to the country's economy and people’s livelihoods. It represents growth and sustenance.

The Open Book: Education and Knowledge
4 / 6
(Photograph: Unsplash)

The Open Book: Education and Knowledge

The open book stands for education, reflecting Mozambique’s commitment to learning, progress, and the empowerment of its citizenry through knowledge.

The Red Star: Marxism and Unity
5 / 6
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

The Red Star: Marxism and Unity

The red five-pointed star above represents solidarity, Marxist ideals, and internationalism that shaped Mozambique’s political path following independence.

The Flag’s Colours: Meanings Explained
6 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The Flag’s Colours: Meanings Explained

The green represents the land’s fertility, black stands for the African continent, yellow depicts mineral wealth, red symbolises the struggle and bloodshed in the liberation war, and white signifies peace.

