The USS Spruance and USS Michael Murphy provide crucial layered defence for the USS Abraham Lincoln. These advanced guided-missile destroyers use heavy firepower and radar to shield the 100,000-tonne flagship from regional threats.
The USS Abraham Lincoln is currently navigating the highly volatile Arabian Sea to support Operation Epic Fury. Protecting this massive nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is a dedicated strike group of advanced warships. The USS Spruance and USS Michael Murphy serve as the primary defensive shield against regional threats.
Both the USS Spruance and USS Michael Murphy are Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers displacing over 9,200 tonnes. They are specifically designed to defend aircraft carriers against multiple simultaneous air, surface, and underwater attacks. Their presence ensures the flagship can safely launch its fighter jets.
The true strength of these escorts lies in their Aegis Combat System, which can track over 100 targets simultaneously. This advanced radar network provides early warning against incoming ballistic missiles and low-flying attack drones. It allows the destroyers to intercept threats long before they reach the aircraft carrier.
Each of these destroyers is armed with 96 Mk-41 Vertical Launching System cells packed with interceptors and strike weapons. They carry a mix of Standard Missiles for air defence and Tomahawk cruise missiles for deep land strikes. This immense firepower allows them to strike targets located hundreds of kilometres away.
For close-range surface threats, the destroyers rely on the upgraded 5-inch/62-calibre Mark 45 Mod 4 naval gun mounted on the forward deck. This fully automated, longer-barrelled cannon can fire highly explosive rounds at longer ranges against fast-moving enemy boats attempting to swarm the strike group. It acts as the first line of kinetic defence during close naval encounters.
The destroyers also deploy MH-60R Seahawk helicopters equipped with lethal Hellfire missiles to neutralise fast-attack craft. These helicopters act as an extended defensive perimeter, hunting down hostile vessels that sail too close to the flagship. They provide crucial real-time surveillance and precision strike capabilities over the horizon.
One of the primary missions for the USS Spruance and USS Michael Murphy is shooting down explosive one-way attack drones. Using their Phalanx Close-In Weapon System and surface-to-air missiles, they create a highly effective anti-aircraft umbrella. This layered defence has proven phenomenally successful, consistently intercepting incoming aerial strikes and ensuring the aircraft carrier remains completely safe.
Beyond aerial threats, these destroyers are heavily equipped to hunt and destroy enemy submarines lurking beneath the Arabian Sea. They utilise powerful sonar arrays and carry anti-submarine rockets to eliminate underwater dangers. Keeping the waters clear of submarines is vital for the survival of the 100,000-tonne aircraft carrier.
The USS Michael Murphy brings a fierce fighting spirit, named after a Navy SEAL who won the Medal of Honor. The highly trained crew of 323 sailors operates around the clock to maintain peak combat readiness in a high-stress environment. Their vigilance guarantees the flagship can sustain its continuous flight operations safely.
Escorting the USS Abraham Lincoln is about projecting absolute strength and deterring major escalations in a critical global chokepoint. The combined firepower of the Spruance and Michael Murphy ensures vital shipping lanes remain open for international trade. Together, they form an unbreakable naval force that dominates the maritime battlefield.