/'Grid-killers onboard': How USS Abraham Lincoln can cut entire Iran's power supply in 10 mins?

The Growler is the ultimate counter to Iran’s Russian-made S-300 and domestic Bavar-373 missile systems. As "Grid-Killers," the Growlers don't just hide US jets; they feed the Iranian radar "ghost targets."
As the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) nears the Persian Gulf, the "Wizards" of Electronic Attack Squadron VAQ-133 have become the center of military analysis. Their specialised EA-18G Growlers are no longer just viewed as support aircraft; they are being branded as "Grid-Killers" for their ability to dismantle an entire nation's digital and electrical heartbeat without dropping a single kinetic bomb.
The branding of the Growler as a "Grid-Killer" stems from its transition from simple noise-jamming to targeted digital execution. Unlike older platforms that simply "screamed" over radio frequencies, the EA-18G uses its Next Generation Jammer (NGJ-MB) to inject malicious data packets into enemy networks. In a modern "Integrated Air Defense System" (IADS) like Iran's, the Growler can "trick" the power grid management software into thinking there is a massive surge or a catastrophic failure, causing the system to shut itself down. This creates a "Digital Guillotine" that severs the capital’s power and communications in seconds.
In the initial "preparation" phase of an Armada strike, the VAQ-133 squadron is tasked with the "Dark Tehran" Protocol. By loitering in the Gulf of Oman, these jets can project high-powered electromagnetic energy that "fries" the sensitive civilian and military transformers that power the regime's command district. This isn't just about turning off the lights; it’s about destroying the hardware of the grid itself, ensuring that the regime cannot simply "flip a switch" to bring the communications back online during a US air raid.
The Growler is the ultimate counter to Iran’s Russian-made S-300 and domestic Bavar-373 missile systems. As "Grid-Killers," the Growlers don't just hide US jets; they feed the Iranian radar "ghost targets." They can make a single F-35 appear as a swarm of 50 bombers or, more effectively, they can make the radar screen completely blank. By killing the "data grid" that connects these missile batteries to their command centers, the Growlers render Iran’s most expensive defensive assets into “multi-billion dollar paperweights.”
The goal of a Grid-Killer mission is to target the human decision-makers. By disrupting the flow of information across the military grid, the Wizards of VAQ-133 sow a "cognitive fog." When the power goes out, the cell networks fail, and the military radios produce only static, the Iranian leadership is left isolated. This "strategic silence" forces local commanders to make decisions in a vacuum, leading to the chaos and hesitation that the "Armada" needs to achieve its objectives with zero US casualties.
What makes the USS Abraham Lincoln unique in 2026 is that it carries the first squadron to tactically employ the AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer. This pod is significantly more powerful than anything used in previous conflicts. It allows the Growler to jam multiple frequencies simultaneously across vast distances. This means a single jet from the Lincoln can "kill the grid" of a medium-sized city from the safety of international waters, keeping the carrier strike group out of the range of Iranian coastal missiles.
The EA-18G Growler has evolved beyond "noise jamming"—simply drowning out signals with loud static. As "Grid-Killers," these aircraft utilize their AN/APG-79 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar as a digital scalpel. In early 2026, tactical reports suggest the Growlers can now perform "Cyber-Injection" through the electromagnetic spectrum. By aiming high-gain beams at Iranian wireless nodes and military datalinks, the Wizards can bypass traditional firewalls to inject "malicious data packets" directly into the regime's command-and-control software. This allows them to "trick" the system into a self-imposed shutdown, paralyzing the IRGC's ability to communicate before the kinetic strike even begins.
The defining hardware of the Lincoln’s 2026 deployment is the AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB). This isn't just an upgrade; it’s a quantum leap that allows the Growler to jam multiple frequencies across vast distances simultaneously. Unlike the legacy pods that were limited in how many targets they could engage, the NGJ-MB uses advanced software-defined arrays to "stack" interference. A single Growler loitering in the Gulf of Oman can effectively "black out" the radar and cellular grids of an entire coastal province like Hormozgan. This creates an invisible wall of interference that protects the "Armada" from coastal missiles while blinding the regime's local defense networks.