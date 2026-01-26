/'Grid-killers onboard': How USS Abraham Lincoln can cut entire Iran's power supply in 10 mins?

The defining hardware of the Lincoln’s 2026 deployment is the AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB). This isn't just an upgrade; it’s a quantum leap that allows the Growler to jam multiple frequencies across vast distances simultaneously. Unlike the legacy pods that were limited in how many targets they could engage, the NGJ-MB uses advanced software-defined arrays to "stack" interference. A single Growler loitering in the Gulf of Oman can effectively "black out" the radar and cellular grids of an entire coastal province like Hormozgan. This creates an invisible wall of interference that protects the "Armada" from coastal missiles while blinding the regime's local defense networks.