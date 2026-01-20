/'Greenland Nightmare': How a US B-52 carrying nuclear weapons crashed in 1968

Six of the seven crew members successfully ejected and survived the incident, though some suffered injuries from the extreme cold. The abandoned B-52 bomber continued briefly before crashing onto the sea ice about 12 kilometres west of the Thule runway. The impact occurred at a high velocity, shattering the airframe instantly upon contact with the ice. The co-pilot, Leonard Svitenko, did not have an ejection seat (he gave it to the instructor pilot) and died while trying to bail out manually through a hatch.