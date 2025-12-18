/'Graphite Bomb': How US can turn off Venezuela's lights without firing a shot

There is often confusion between the terms CBU-94/B and BLU-114/B when discussing blackout bombs. In military terms, the CBU-94/B (Cluster Bomb Unit) acts as the "delivery bus." It is a large, clam-shell dispenser that hangs off a B-2 or F-35 aircraft. It does not cause the blackout itself; its only job is to carry the actual weapons, 202 smaller sub-munitions known as BLU-114/B canisters and release them mid-air over the target area.