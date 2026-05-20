/'Gotta drop off Melania for nail appointment': Iran trolls Donald Trump for his 'one hour away' from bombing comment

Iran has once again trolled Donald Trump by mocking his revelation that the United States was an hour away from launching new attacks on the country. It used Melania Trump this time to hit back with a scathing response.
Iran responded with yet another sarcastic jibe to a comment by Donald Trump. On Tuesday (May 19), the American president told reporters at the White House that the United States was "an hour away" from authorising a fresh round of military strikes against Iran before he decided to postpone the attack. Reacting to this, the Iranian embassy in Kenya wrote in an X post, "Trump was gonna strike Iran tomorrow… but news say Melania has a nail appointment and he's gotta drop her off at the salon first. Priorities, folks. The free world hangs by a manicure."
Trump has been regularly trolled by Tehran's embassies across the world ever since he launched an attacked Iran. His warnings and threats have led to tongue-in-cheek responses. The latest comment comes as Trump talked about contemplating fresh strikes on Iran. Trump said that the US forces were fully prepared to resume bombing. "I was an hour away from making the decision to go today... We were all set to go... it would have been happening right now," he said at a briefing.
The US President said that he was informed that serious diplomatic progress was being made and that Tehran was trying to negotiate, and so, he decided to press pause. He then gave Iran another ultimatum, stating they have until this weekend to agree to a deal on American terms. Trump has repeatedly stressed that stopping Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is the main motive.
During the Strait of Hormuz crisis, Trump set a deadline for Iran to reopen the waterway. "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F–kin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!" he wrote. The Iranian Embassy in Zimbabwe responded by saying, "We've lost the keys".
In another post, the embassy trolled him for the 8 pm deadline. It wrote, "8 P.M. is not that good. Could you change it to between 1 and 2 P.M., or if possible, 1 and 2 A.M.? Thank you for your attention to this important matter. I.E.Z." It went ahead and added another slick answer while responding to a user's comment that read, "Iran trolling Trump. What year are we in?" The embassy wrote, "Not in stone age, yet", referring to one of Trump's earlier threats where he said "we will bomb Iran back to the Stone Ages".
The Strait of Hormuz has remained a major pain point in the US-Israel-Iran conflict that started on February 28. Tehran blocked traffic from passing through the crucial waterway. The closure of the vital maritime chokepoint for global oil shipping has triggered a major crisis across the world. Countries are short on fuel, and the prices have skyrocketed. In India, the prices of petrol were recently hiked by Rs 3 and then by Rs 0.90.