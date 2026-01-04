/'Got free oil from Venezuela': Why Cuba's collapse looks inevitable after capture of Nicholas Maduro

Few people realise that the Castro regime didn't just use Venezuelan oil to keep the lights on; they used it as a major source of income by selling the surplus. Venezuela often sent more refined fuel than the island needed, allowing Havana to sell the excess on the international market to generate hard currency. The fall of Maduro wipes out this "middleman" profit entirely, removing one of the few remaining sources of US dollars the government used to import food and medicine, which will accelerate the humanitarian crisis to breaking point.