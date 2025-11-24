/‘Goodbye fake reviews’: How e-commerce giants are using AI to catch fake reviews instantly

E-commerce giants now use powerful AI tools to spot and remove fake reviews instantly, making online ratings more trustworthy. Experts say AI has taken down millions of fakes and is key to keeping shoppers safe and informed.
Fake reviews are rising sharply online, making it hard for shoppers to trust ratings. In 2025, up to 24% of shoppers feel able to spot a fake, but millions remain exposed to unreliable advice.
E-commerce platforms now use AI to analyse reviews before and after they go live. Amazon’s technology monitors for unusual words, repeated scripts, and suspicious reviewer actions.
Platforms like Trustpilot removed 4.5 million fake reviews in 2024 alone, with 90% taken down instantly by AI without human help.
AI checks for odd language, review clusters, and review links to suspicious accounts. It can flag posts given by bots, spot identical reviews, and catch unusual surges in feedback.
AI has led to a 53% increase in automatic fake review removals on Trustpilot since last year. This protects shoppers and helps genuine sellers compete fairly.
Major review sites and e-commerce leaders, including Google, Amazon, and Yelp, have deployed AI models and neural networks to fight fake content and maintain honest shopping experiences
E-commerce companies are working with regulators to improve rules and make online reviews safer. With AI advancing, the number of fake reviews spotted and removed is only set to rise.