/‘Golden grip on Hormuz?’ Why gulf fears US–Iran talks in Pakistan risk handing Tehran control of Middle East energy lifeline

Former Russian President and the Deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev's comment has heightened concerns among Gulf states by suggesting that any emerging Iran–US understanding may be limited to reopening the Strait of Hormuz rather than achieving broader regional de-escalation. He described the waterway as Iran’s “strategic leverage,” warning that uncertainty remains over how a truce between Washington and Tehran would unfold. His remarks highlights fears that negotiations, expected to include talks in Islamabad, may fall short of delivering lasting stability sought by Gulf governments.