/‘Gold is money. Everything else is credit’: 5 quotes that define JPMorgan Wealth

J.P. Morgan’s quotes reveal deep wisdom on wealth, vision, and bold decisions. From valuing gold to understanding motives, his words inspire today’s investors.
Gold represents real value and security. JPMorgan valued gold’s lasting worth above other financial forms, highlighting the importance of solid wealth.
This quote reminds investors to keep pushing limits and expanding vision. With persistence, clarity and opportunity increase.
A man always has two reasons for doing anything: a good reason and the real reason.”
Success comes from understanding deeper motives beyond surface explanations. Knowing this fuels sharper judgement.
Morgan emphasises thinking creatively to find ways forward, rather than just limiting obstacles.
“If you have to ask how much it costs, you can't afford it.”
This speaks of confident investment and commitment. Recognising value sometimes means not focusing solely on price.