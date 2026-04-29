LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Going dark': When does the USS Abraham Lincoln completely turn off its external lights?

'Going dark': When does the USS Abraham Lincoln completely turn off its external lights?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 29, 2026, 24:18 IST | Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 24:18 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln uses strict Darken Ship and EMCON protocols to turn off lights and radars. This ensures the aircraft carrier remains hidden from adversaries during night operations at sea.

100 per cent 'Dog Zebra' lockdown
1 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

100 per cent 'Dog Zebra' lockdown

The USS Abraham Lincoln initiates a strict "Darken Ship" protocol at sunset. Sailors secure all fittings marked with a 'Dog Zebra' label to prevent any internal light from escaping. Deadlights are clamped tightly over scuttles, and heavy blackout curtains are draped across every upper deck exit.

Zero radars under EMCON
2 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

Zero radars under EMCON

Hiding the ship requires more than just turning off the lights. The carrier operates under strict Emission Control (EMCON), shutting down active radars and relying entirely on passive detection systems. This tactical silence prevents enemy forces from tracking the ship electronically.

3-mile visibility threat
3 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

3-mile visibility threat

Naval commanders enforce absolute darkness because the ocean horizon amplifies even the smallest light source. The faint glow of a burning cigarette or a struck match can be detected by adversaries from up to three miles away. Consequently, strict discipline is maintained on the upper decks.

100 per cent blackout flights
4 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

100 per cent blackout flights

Aircraft carrier flight operations continue around the clock, even when the ship is completely blacked out. The ship relies on deceptive lighting or total "darken ship" conditions at night. Flight deck crews manage to isolate avionics issues and swap equipment while working in severe darkness.

5,000 sailors, zero errors
5 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

5,000 sailors, zero errors

The USS Abraham Lincoln deploys alongside other ships, forming a combined strike group featuring roughly 7,500 personnel. The nearly 5,000 crew members aboard the carrier must navigate the hazardous, obstacle-strewn upper decks without torches. They rely instead on automatic reactions and rigorous training.

0 white lights for night vision
6 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

0 white lights for night vision

To ensure the crew can work safely during the night blackout, the ship uses low-intensity red lamps between decks. This specific lighting helps lookouts, flight deck crews, and officers on the bridge quickly adjust their eyes to the dark. It is vital before they step out into the pitch-black environment.

24-hour covert transits
7 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

24-hour covert transits

The primary goal of these blackout procedures is to allow the carrier to transit covertly and counter threats without revealing its exact position. By maintaining this dark mode, the vessel safely navigates restricted waters and high-traffic regions like the Arabian Sea.

Trending Photo

'Nitrogen Tires': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln jets cannot use normal air
7

'Nitrogen Tires': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln jets cannot use normal air

'The carrier group': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln is always surrounded by hidden destroyers
7

'The carrier group': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln is always surrounded by hidden destroyers

'Ghost ship': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln looks completely invisible at night
7

'Ghost ship': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln looks completely invisible at night

'Red hallways': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln uses red lights after sunset
7

'Red hallways': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln uses red lights after sunset

'Going dark': When does the USS Abraham Lincoln completely turn off its external lights?
7

'Going dark': When does the USS Abraham Lincoln completely turn off its external lights?