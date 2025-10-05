/'Gods in Hinduism': 7 planets and space objects that are worshipped on Earth! Know their significance

In Hinduism, the seven celestial bodies such as Sun, Moon, Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, and Saturn are revered as Navagrahas, each representing divine forces that influence human life, destiny, and spiritual energy according to Vedic astrology.
Mars, or Mangala, is the God of strength, courage, and valor. Devotees pray to Mangala to overcome obstacles, gain confidence, and enhance physical and mental energy.
Budha governs intelligence, communication, and education. Worshiping Budha is believed to improve intellect, learning abilities, and analytical thinking.
Jupiter, known as Brihaspati or Guru, represents wisdom, spirituality, and prosperity. Devotees seek blessings from Guru for knowledge, good fortune, and moral guidance.
Venus, or Shukra, symbolises love, beauty, and artistic abilities. Shukra’s influence is linked to relationships, wealth, creativity, and pleasures of life.
Saturn, known as Shani, represents discipline, karma, and endurance. Worshiping Shani is believed to mitigate hardships, bring patience, and teach life lessons.
Chandra represents the Moon and governs emotions, mind, and mental peace. Worship of Chandra is believed to bring calmness, clarity, and harmony in life.
Surya is the Sun God, symbolising life, energy, and authority. He is worshipped for health, vitality, and success, and is often depicted riding a chariot driven by seven horses.