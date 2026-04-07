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'God was watching us': Here are 6 Key takeaways from Trump’s Iran rescue presser on historic military operation

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Apr 07, 2026, 03:38 IST | Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 03:38 IST

Donald Trump praised the daring rescue of downed airmen in Iran, threatened a ‘leaker’, slammed allies, and demanded Hormuz reopening amid heightened Iran war tensions

Trump hails successful rescue mission
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(Photograph: AFP)

Trump hails successful rescue mission

President Donald Trump described the US military’s high‑risk operation rescuing two airmen after an F‑15E was shot down in Iran. He called it historic and credited intelligence, bravery, and divine protection for bringing the wounded crew member home.

Trump vows to find 'leak', threatens jail
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(Photograph: AFP)

Trump vows to find 'leak', threatens jail

The president said a leak about the missing airman compromised secrecy and endangered lives. He vowed to identify the ‘sick leaker’ and warned that the journalist might face jail unless they reveal their source, framing the issue as a national security breach

Military officials praise resilience and coordination
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(Photograph: AFP)

Military officials praise resilience and coordination

Officials like CIA director John Ratcliffe and Dan Caine stressed the complexity of locating the missing airman deep inside Iran. They underscored the service member’s survival skills and the elaborate coordination that made the rescue possible.

Trump says some advisers opposed rescue
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(Photograph: AFP)

Trump says some advisers opposed rescue

Trump also revealed that not all his top military advisers initially backed a rescue operation inside Iranian territory, highlighting internal debate over the risks involved. The mission’s success, he said, validated his decision

Trump ties peace to reopening Hormuz
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(Photograph: AFP)

Trump ties peace to reopening Hormuz

Trump insisted that reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz must be part of ending the war with Iran. He suggested the US, not Iran, should levy charges on commercial vessels and indicated willingness to strike if demands aren’t met.

Trump lashes out at allies, outlines oil control views
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(Photograph: AFP)

Trump lashes out at allies, outlines oil control views

Trump criticized Western allies for insufficient support in the Iran conflict and reiterated his past suggestions about seizing Iranian and Venezuelan oil assets. He also referenced his Greenland proposal as a root of strained ties with NATO allies.

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