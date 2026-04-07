/'God was watching us': Here are 6 Key takeaways from Trump’s Iran rescue presser on historic military operation

Donald Trump praised the daring rescue of downed airmen in Iran, threatened a ‘leaker’, slammed allies, and demanded Hormuz reopening amid heightened Iran war tensions
President Donald Trump described the US military’s high‑risk operation rescuing two airmen after an F‑15E was shot down in Iran. He called it historic and credited intelligence, bravery, and divine protection for bringing the wounded crew member home.
The president said a leak about the missing airman compromised secrecy and endangered lives. He vowed to identify the ‘sick leaker’ and warned that the journalist might face jail unless they reveal their source, framing the issue as a national security breach
Officials like CIA director John Ratcliffe and Dan Caine stressed the complexity of locating the missing airman deep inside Iran. They underscored the service member’s survival skills and the elaborate coordination that made the rescue possible.
Trump also revealed that not all his top military advisers initially backed a rescue operation inside Iranian territory, highlighting internal debate over the risks involved. The mission’s success, he said, validated his decision
Trump insisted that reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz must be part of ending the war with Iran. He suggested the US, not Iran, should levy charges on commercial vessels and indicated willingness to strike if demands aren’t met.
Trump criticized Western allies for insufficient support in the Iran conflict and reiterated his past suggestions about seizing Iranian and Venezuelan oil assets. He also referenced his Greenland proposal as a root of strained ties with NATO allies.