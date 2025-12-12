Here is the breakdown of how China’s H-6K "God of War" stacks up against the American B-52 Stratofortress, and who would cause more devastation.
The first brutal fact is size. The B-52 is a heavy strategic bomber; the H-6K is a medium bomber (based on the 1950s Soviet Tu-16).
The Reality: In a single sortie, one B-52 can deliver nearly 3x the explosive tonnage of an H-6K. If the goal is "levelling a grid square," the B-52 wins effortlessly.
H-6K (The Regional Assassin): The H-6K is designed for one specific job: A2/AD (Anti-Access/Area Denial). Its combat radius is roughly 2,200 miles, just enough to fly from China and launch missiles at US bases in Guam and Okinawa. It is a "sniper" aimed at US staging grounds.
B-52 (The Global Sledgehammer): The B-52 has an unrefueled combat range of 8,800 miles. It can take off from the US mainland, fly to the South China Sea, launch its payload, and return without ever landing in the danger zone.
This is where the battle is actually fought.
In a full-scale war, "quantity has a quality all its own."
Both aircraft are effectively "flying barns" on radar. Neither is stealthy.
The H-6K is a dangerous defensive weapon designed to keep the US out. The B-52 is an offensive weapon designed to break the door down.