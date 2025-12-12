The first brutal fact is size. The B-52 is a heavy strategic bomber; the H-6K is a medium bomber (based on the 1950s Soviet Tu-16).

B-52 Payload: Can carry 70,000 lbs of ordnance.

Can carry of ordnance. H-6K Payload: Can carry approx 26,000 lbs of ordnance.

The Reality: In a single sortie, one B-52 can deliver nearly 3x the explosive tonnage of an H-6K. If the goal is "levelling a grid square," the B-52 wins effortlessly.