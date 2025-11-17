LOGIN
‘Go clean, go green’: Top 7 bicycle making companies in the world

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 17, 2025, 15:26 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 15:26 IST

How the world’s leading bicycle brands shape modern cycling with durable designs, smart e-bike tech, and eco-friendly production. Giant, Trek, Hero, and other leaders advance eco-friendly bicycles globally. These companies drive the future of greener and more accessible riding.

1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Giant Manufacturing, Taiwan

Giant is the world’s largest bike manufacturer. It offers a wide range of bicycles including e-bikes, road, and kids’ bikes. The company focuses on durability, innovation, and sustainable production.​

2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Trek Bicycle Corporation, USA

Trek is renowned for its high-performance road and mountain bikes. It also leads in developing electric bikes with eco-friendly features and smart technology.​​

3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Hero Cycles, India

Hero is India’s largest bike maker with over 7.5 million cycles produced annually. It prioritises affordable, reliable, and environmentally friendly bicycles for India’s rapidly growing cycling community.​

4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Specialized Bicycle Components, USA

Specialized is known for its premium road and mountain bikes, combining advanced materials and ergonomic designs that promote sustainable riding and comfort.​

5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Accell Group, Netherlands

Accell owns many famous cycling brands across Europe including Batavus and Haibike. Its focus is on electric bicycles and making cycling accessible and green in large urban areas.​

6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Cannondale, USA

Cannondale specialises in lightweight, innovative bicycles blending performance with stylish designs. It has expanded into the e-bike market supporting green commuting.​

7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Bianchi, Italy

Founded in 1885, Bianchi is one of the oldest manufacturers. It integrates Italian craftsmanship with modern innovation, known for racing success and stylish eco-friendly cycling options.​

