/'Global Reach': What the presence of the USS Abraham Lincoln means for Iran

The USS Abraham Lincoln leads Operation Epic Fury, striking Iranian missile sites and securing global oil routes. It remains a key US deterrent against Tehran's regional ambitions.
The Nimitz-class carrier USS Abraham Lincoln arrived in the Middle East on 26 January 2026 to bolster regional deterrence. Carrying over 5,000 personnel, it serves as a floating airbase capable of launching 24/7 combat sorties. Its presence is a direct signal of American military resolve against Tehran.
Since 28 February 2026, the carrier has spearheaded Operation Epic Fury, a major campaign targeting Iranian strategic infrastructure. Its air wing conducts precision strikes to dismantle ballistic missile production and naval facilities. The mission remains laser-focused on preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
The carrier strike group features a lethal mix of F-35C Lightning II stealth fighters and F/A-18E Super Hornets. These aircraft provide unmatched air superiority and precision bombing capabilities across the region. This technological edge allows the US to strike deeply fortified targets with high accuracy.
The fleet has faced continuous harassment from Iranian fast-attack craft and drone swarms in the Arabian Sea. US Central Command reported that escort vessels have engaged and neutralised multiple Iranian gunboats attempting close-range provocations. These encounters highlight the volatile nature of operating in confined Gulf waters.
The strike group maintains a tactical standoff, often positioning 1,100km from the Iranian coast near Salalah, Oman. This shift moves high-value assets outside the range of short-range coastal missiles and provides sea room to evade asymmetric drone swarms. By utilizing mid-air refueling for its F-35C and F/A-18 jets, the carrier sustains strike reach while prioritizing fleet survivability.
The carrier is flanked by Destroyer Squadron 21, including the USS Spruance and USS Michael Murphy. These guided-missile destroyers provide a layered defence against incoming ballistic missiles and drones. They also launch Tomahawk cruise missiles to neutralise threats before they reach the fleet.