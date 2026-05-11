/'Giant Fans': How the USS Abraham Lincoln pushes toxic smoke out of the ship

The USS Abraham Lincoln uses water-powered fans and 100-foot ducts to quickly extract toxic smoke. This critical system protects 5,000 sailors during emergencies and intense Middle East operations.
The USS Abraham Lincoln is a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier housing over 5,000 crew members. In such a massive, enclosed steel environment, a fire can spread quickly. Toxic smoke is often more deadly than the flames, making rapid extraction a matter of life and death.
When an emergency occurs, damage control teams immediately isolate the affected compartments. Normal air conditioning is shut down to prevent fumes from spreading through the ship's vents. Sailors then deploy heavy-duty equipment to safely push the toxic air out of the vessel.
The US Navy relies on high-velocity portable blowers to clear out the smoke. These fans do not use electricity, which prevents sparks in highly explosive environments. Instead, they are powered by the ship's fire main, using pressurised water to safely spin the turbine.
These heavy-duty fans can move up to 2,000 cubic feet of air per minute. They create a massive pressure difference to forcefully pull thick, toxic smoke from the deep lower decks. This rapid extraction gives firefighters better visibility and a safe supply of breathing air.
To guide the dangerous fumes outside, sailors attach long, fire-resistant hoses to the blowers. Known in the Navy as 'elephant trunks', these flexible ducts can stretch across multiple decks. They act as temporary exhaust pipes, dumping the toxic smoke directly into the open sea.
Aside from portable units, the carrier relies on a massive built-in ventilation network. The main hangar bays are constantly exposed to heavy jet exhaust from fighter planes. Giant built-in fans and large bay doors work continuously to sweep these hazardous vapours away.
The USS Abraham Lincoln is currently handling intense flight operations in the Middle East. With combat jets constantly launching, proper exhaust and smoke management is strictly enforced. The crew's mastery of smoke extraction ensures the ship remains fully operational in a volatile zone.