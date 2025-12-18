/'Ghost vs Giant Eye': Can Venezuela’s S-300 stop a B-2 Bomber raid, if Trump declares war?

To launch a missile, the S-300 needs a "weapons-grade" lock. This requires high-frequency X-Band or C-Band radar waves to hit the target and bounce back with precision. The B-2 is specifically engineered to defeat these exact frequencies. When the S-300's engagement radar sweeps the sky, its waves hit the B-2's smooth, angled surfaces and are scattered away or absorbed. The radar computer receives no return signal, meaning it cannot guide a missile to the aircraft because it literally cannot "see" exactly where it is.