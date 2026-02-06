/'General quarters': Why USS Abraham Lincoln is at 'Battle Stations' alarm?

The most critical part of the drill is setting "Material Condition Zebra." In this state, the crew manually shuts and locks hundreds of watertight doors, hatches, and valves throughout the ship. This creates a "honeycomb" effect, compartmentalising the vessel so that if a missile hits, fire and flooding are trapped in one small section and cannot sink the massive carrier. The crew is drilling this to hit a target time of under 8 minutes, the estimated flight time of an incoming missile.