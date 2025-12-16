LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Loud argument with Nick Reiner': Inside Rob Reiner’s final night at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas bash

'Loud argument with Nick Reiner': Inside Rob Reiner’s final night at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas bash

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 03:51 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 03:51 IST

Following the verbal altercation, Rob and Michele Reiner chose to leave the party. While the couple exited shortly after the fight, it remains unclear exactly when Nick left the premises or where he went immediately afterward.

1. The Jarring Contrast in Attire
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

1. The Jarring Contrast in Attire

While the Christmas party was a strictly formal affair, filled with guests in tailored suits and evening gowns, Nick Reiner reportedly ignored the dress code entirely. Witnesses state he arrived wearing a simple hoodie, a visual clash that immediately made him "stick out like a sore thumb" amidst the Hollywood elite, as per a report by TMZ.

2. Unsettling and Detached Behavior
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

2. Unsettling and Detached Behavior

Beyond his clothing, Nick’s demeanour reportedly caused unease among the attendees. Sources describe him as "roaming" the venue in his sweatshirt, appearing reserved and keeping entirely to himself rather than engaging in the festivities.

3. A Refusal to Interact
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

3. A Refusal to Interact

Despite the social nature of the holiday event, Nick reportedly did not mingle with other guests. His isolation was stark; he was seen wandering the party alone, creating a "ghostly" presence that some attendees found odd and out of place for such a gathering.

4. The Public Confrontation
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

4. The Public Confrontation

The silence he maintained with guests was broken by a volatile interaction with his father. Nick and Rob Reiner were observed getting into a "very loud argument" that was heated enough to be overheard by numerous bystanders, marking a public fracture in their relationship just hours before the murders.

5. The Parents’ Abrupt Departure
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

5. The Parents’ Abrupt Departure

Following the verbal altercation, Rob and Michele Reiner chose to leave the party. While the couple exited shortly after the fight, it remains unclear exactly when Nick left the premises or where he went immediately afterward.

6. A Horrific Discovery
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

6. A Horrific Discovery

The tension of Saturday night culminated in tragedy on Sunday when Nick’s sister, Romy Reiner, discovered Rob and Michele in their Brentwood home. Both had their throats slit, a brutal end that followed the previous night’s public dispute.

7. Immediate Suspicion and Arrest
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

7. Immediate Suspicion and Arrest

Upon finding the bodies, Romy explicitly warned police that her brother had been living with their parents and was "dangerous." Based on this information and the evidence at the scene, Nick was arrested, booked for murder, and is currently being held without bail.

Trending Photo

'Loud argument with Nick Reiner': Inside Rob Reiner’s final night at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas bash
7

'Loud argument with Nick Reiner': Inside Rob Reiner’s final night at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas bash

Dhurandhar star Arjun Rampal's 6 best movies on OTT: Rock On, Daddy, Aankhen and more
7

Dhurandhar star Arjun Rampal's 6 best movies on OTT: Rock On, Daddy, Aankhen and more

From Aiden Markram to Agha Salman: Top 5 players with most catches in 2025, no Indian features
5

From Aiden Markram to Agha Salman: Top 5 players with most catches in 2025, no Indian features

'Hearts go out': LAPD’s gives first official reaction on Rob Reiner's murder case, confirms Nick Reiner's arrest
15

'Hearts go out': LAPD’s gives first official reaction on Rob Reiner's murder case, confirms Nick Reiner's arrest

What is search warrant and why LAPD needs it to nail Rob Reiner's murder case for prosecution?
15

What is search warrant and why LAPD needs it to nail Rob Reiner's murder case for prosecution?