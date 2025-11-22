LOGIN
'From Trainer to Mk-2': Understanding 6 variants of HAL Tejas fighter jet

Published: Nov 22, 2025, 15:44 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 15:44 IST

There is a proposer variant of the Tejas family for export and training purposes, sometimes called the “LIFT” version, which combines trainer features with light combat capability and would appeal to countries seeking a cost-effective jet.

1. Tejas Mark 1 (Single-Seat IOC/FOC)
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

1. Tejas Mark 1 (Single-Seat IOC/FOC)

This is the first production combat variant of the Tejas family. It entered service with the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2015. It uses the GE F404-IN20 engine and a delta-wing, tailless configuration. The Mark 1 variant was built to replace older fighters such as the MiG-21 in the IAF’s light combat fleet.

2. Tejas Trainer / Two-Seat Variant
2 / 7

2. Tejas Trainer / Two-Seat Variant

This variant is a two-seat version derived from the Mark 1, used for pilot conversion and training. According to public sources, it allows pilots to transition into the Tejas platform with dual-seat controls. It shares most systems with the single-seat version but adds a second seat and associated flight controls and instrumentation.

3. Tejas Mark 1A
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

3. Tejas Mark 1A

The Mark 1A is an upgraded variant of the Mark 1, featuring improvements such as an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, enhanced avionics, built-in aerial refuelling capability, and higher indigenous content. It represents the next stage of Tejas production with improved combat capability for the IAF.

4. Tejas Mark 2 (Medium Weight Fighter)
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

4. Tejas Mark 2 (Medium Weight Fighter)

The Mark 2 is a future variant under development. It will have a more powerful engine (GE F414 series), higher payload and range, and incorporate canards/airframe modifications to enhance performance. The Mark 2 is intended to extend the Tejas programme into a medium-weight class fighter.

5. Tejas Naval / N-LCA Variant
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

5. Tejas Naval / N-LCA Variant

There is a navalised version of the Tejas (Naval LCA) derived from the Mark 1 / Mark 1A design, intended for carrier-based operations, with strengthened landing gear, arrestor hook and structural modifications. Its full operational induction is pending.

6. Tejas Export / Lead-in Fighter Trainer (LiFT) Proposal
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

6. Tejas Export / Lead-in Fighter Trainer (LiFT) Proposal

There is a proposer variant of the Tejas family for export and training purposes, sometimes called the “LIFT” version, which combines trainer features with light combat capability and would appeal to countries seeking a cost-effective jet.

Which Variant Crashed at the Dubai Airshow?
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Which Variant Crashed at the Dubai Airshow?

The crashed aircraft at the Dubai Air Show 2025 was a Tejas single-seat production variant. Multiple sources identify it as the Mark 1 variant. Therefore, the variant involved was Tejas Mark 1, not the upgraded Mark 1A or the future Mark 2.

