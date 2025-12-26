/'From Titan’s surface to Saturn’s rings': 7 key discoveries of the NASA and ESA’s Cassini-Huygens mission

The Cassini-Huygens mission, a joint endeavour by NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Italian Space Agency (ASI), remains one of the most influential robotic explorations of the Solar System. Launched in 1997, the spacecraft spent more than 13 years orbiting Saturn, studying the planet, its rings and its moons. Its dual-component design, Cassini as the orbiter and Huygens as a lander, allowed scientists to observe the Saturn system in detail never before possible, producing discoveries that continue to inform research today.

