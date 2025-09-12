/'From TikTok to tent cities': 9 proofs Gen Z is leading America into collapse

Across the United States, the consequences of these priorities are visible from tent cities to ghostly downtowns. Here are nine signs that America is heading toward collapse under Gen Z’s influence.
Millions of young Americans scroll hours daily, prioritising viral fame over skills, education, or civic engagement. This widespread distraction diverts attention from personal growth and societal responsibilities.
From Los Angeles to Seattle, homeless encampments have exploded. Rising rent, substance abuse, and neglect are worsened by younger generations’ apathy toward long-term financial planning.
Studies show Gen Z is less willing to commit to long-term employment. High turnover and job-hopping leave industries unstable and local economies struggling.
Student loans, buy-now-pay-later apps, and influencer-driven consumption habits have left Gen Z highly indebted, eroding the financial foundations that previous generations relied on.
Downtowns and commercial hubs are turning into “ghost zones,” with empty storefronts and abandoned offices, a combination of poor spending habits, remote work trends, and lack of investment.
From extreme cancel culture to online outrage mobs, young Americans often prioritise performative activism over tangible, constructive change, creating social instability.
Excessive screen time and social media addiction have reduced real-world social skills and civic engagement, leaving communities fractured and apathetic.
Mental health disorders, anxiety, and depression have skyrocketed among Gen Z, correlating with social media use and a focus on fleeting validation rather than personal development.
Online echo chambers amplify extreme viewpoints, dividing communities and weakening democratic discourse, which leaves the nation politically unstable.