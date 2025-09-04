LOGIN
Sep 04, 2025

'From suits to runways': Remembering Giorgio Armani's journey in fashion

Published: Sep 04, 2025, 20:27 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 20:27 IST

Discover how a young Milanese designer transformed the world of elegance and style.

Early Life
1 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Early Life

Born in 1934 in Piacenza, Italy, Giorgio Armani studied medicine before switching to fashion. His early exposure to textiles sparked a lifelong passion for design.

First Steps in Fashion
2 / 9
(Photograph: WIkiCommons)

First Steps in Fashion

In the 1960s, Armani started as a designer for Nino Cerruti and later created costumes for theatre and film, honing his sense of style and tailoring.

Launching the Brand
3 / 9
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Launching the Brand

In 1975, Armani launched his own label in Milan, starting with men’s suits. His approach was revolutionary: soft, unstructured tailoring that combined comfort with elegance.

Revolutionising Men’s Fashion
4 / 9
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Revolutionising Men’s Fashion

Armani’s soft suits replaced stiff traditional tailoring. His designs gave men freedom of movement while maintaining a polished, sophisticated look.

Women’s Power Dressing
5 / 9
(Photograph: WIkiCommons)

Women’s Power Dressing

In the 1980s, Armani introduced power suits for women, blending authority and elegance. This transformed how women dressed in business and public life.

Influence on Hollywood
6 / 9
(Photograph: Armani)

Influence on Hollywood

Armani’s designs graced stars like Richard Gere in American Gigolo, cementing his status as the go-to designer for red carpets and films.

Expanding the Empire
7 / 9
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Expanding the Empire

Beyond suits, Armani’s empire grew to include haute couture, ready-to-wear, accessories, fragrances, and home décor, creating a lifestyle brand recognised globally.

Legacy of Minimalism
8 / 9
(Photograph: Retail Insights)

Legacy of Minimalism

Known for clean lines, neutral tones, and understated luxury, Armani redefined elegance and inspired generations of designers. His style is timeless, transcending fleeting trends.

Global Impact
9 / 9
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Global Impact

Giorgio Armani’s journey shows how vision and innovation can reshape an entire industry. From Milan to the world stage, his influence continues to define modern fashion.

