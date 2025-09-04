/'From suits to runways': Remembering Giorgio Armani’s journey in fashion

Discover how a young Milanese designer transformed the world of elegance and style.
Born in 1934 in Piacenza, Italy, Giorgio Armani studied medicine before switching to fashion. His early exposure to textiles sparked a lifelong passion for design.
In the 1960s, Armani started as a designer for Nino Cerruti and later created costumes for theatre and film, honing his sense of style and tailoring.
In 1975, Armani launched his own label in Milan, starting with men’s suits. His approach was revolutionary: soft, unstructured tailoring that combined comfort with elegance.
Armani’s soft suits replaced stiff traditional tailoring. His designs gave men freedom of movement while maintaining a polished, sophisticated look.
In the 1980s, Armani introduced power suits for women, blending authority and elegance. This transformed how women dressed in business and public life.
Armani’s designs graced stars like Richard Gere in American Gigolo, cementing his status as the go-to designer for red carpets and films.
Beyond suits, Armani’s empire grew to include haute couture, ready-to-wear, accessories, fragrances, and home décor, creating a lifestyle brand recognised globally.
Known for clean lines, neutral tones, and understated luxury, Armani redefined elegance and inspired generations of designers. His style is timeless, transcending fleeting trends.
Giorgio Armani’s journey shows how vision and innovation can reshape an entire industry. From Milan to the world stage, his influence continues to define modern fashion.